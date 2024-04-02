Mercedes-AMG Unveils Exclusive Edition 1 of the CLA 45 S

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled a limited edition CLA 45 S "Edition 1" for the American market. With only 25 units available and a price tag of $81,195 (Rs. 67.63 Lakh). Edition 1 gets a complete makeover with a stunning matte grey paint job, "Manufaktur Mountain Grey Magno" in the official lingo. Orange accents and chequered flag graphics add a touch of flair. Matte black 19-inch AMG cross-spoke forged wheels and red AMG Performance brake callipers round out the aggressive exterior upgrades.

Inside, the focus on performance continues. The AMG Performance seats are wrapped in black microfiber but with contrasting orange stitching. Speaking of orange, that hue continues throughout the interior, from the dashboard stitching to the ambient lighting that bathes the red-illuminated AMG door sill panels in a red glow. Along with this, the integrated headrest also23 comes with a “CLA 45 S” branding finished in orange. The AMG Performance steering wheel is wrapped in Nappa leather and microfiber, along with AMG trim elements in aluminium and black.

Under the hood, it gets a hand-built AMG 2.0-litre turbocharged M139 engine producing 410 bhp and has a 0-to-100 kmph time of just 4.0 seconds. the Edition 1 comes equipped with an AMG Performance 4matic+ all-wheel-drive system.

Recently, Mercedes also introduced its new Mercedes-Benz G-Class, rooted in its 1979 legacy. It features electrified engines for improved performance and efficiency, along with advanced MBUX infotainment. Safety systems. Exterior updates include a new grille and bumpers, while aerodynamics and noise levels are improved.





Written by – Ronit Agarwala