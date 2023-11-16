Mercedes-Benz Adds Automated Driverless Parking Function To More Vehicles

Mercedes-Benz has expanded the availability of its Intelligent Park Pilot system for automated parking to new models including the E-Class sedan and estate, EQE SUV, and EQS SUV. This allows these vehicles to essentially park themselves without the need to have a driver on-board. The system is currently limited to Stuttgart Airport in Germany and only works on level P6.



Intelligent Park Pilot enables highly automated driverless parking classified as SAE Level 4 automation. After passengers exit the vehicle, it can be sent to a reserved parking space via the Mercedes App on the owner’s smartphone. Mercedes says this removes the need to search for parking spots and manually park, saving customers time and providing added comfort.

Mercedes and Bosch received the first commercial approval for automated valet parking in Germany in November 2022. The Stuttgart Airport garage is the initial site providing this service to Mercedes customers with compatible vehicles. Its narrow spaces make it an ideal use case for self-parking systems.