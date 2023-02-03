Mercedes-Benz India Inaugurates New Sales And Service Experience Centre In Kochi

Mercedes-Benz India has opened its doors to a new integrated 3S MAR20X Sales and Service Experience Centre in Kochi with a dedicated EQ Display, AMG Performance Centre and Exclusive Corner for Top End Vehicle (TEV) Display. Spread across 50,000 sq. ft, the new car delivery area includes an integrated spare parts area as well as all Mercedes-Benz models on offer in its India portfolio.

Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “We are highly excited to inaugurate Mercedes-Benz India’s first-ever integrated 3S MAR20X Experience Centre in Kochi. This state-of-the-art luxury centre is equipped with world-class technology and a dedicated workforce with global expertise, underlining the importance of the Kerala market and Mercedes-Benz India’s long-term commitment to our customers here.”

The key highlight of the new centre is that it also houses 27 workshop bays that includes 15 preventive maintenance & general repairs as well as 11 body & paint bays. In addition to this, there are 7 supporting bays, making it a total of 34 bays. With this vertical service facility, the new centre can service over 10,000 cars in a year.

Aligned with Mercedes-Benz’s sustainable vision and electrification, the experience centre also boasts of 180 kw DC ultra-fast charger and runs on solar panels. More importantly, Kerala remains an important market for Mercedes-Benz India with sales growth of 59 per cent in CY 22. Mercedes-Benz is now present in 47 cities across India with a network of over 123 touchpoints.