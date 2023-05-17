MG Hector Shine Trim Reintroduced; Prices Start From Rs 16.34 Lakh

MG Motors has reintroduced the 'Shine' trim level for its Hector SUV in the Indian market. Priced from Rs 16.34 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hector Shine is positioned between the base Hector Style and the mid-spec Hector Sharp. The new variant also brings down the prices for the petrol-CVT and diesel-manual powertrain options with both previously only available from the higher-spec Sharp. The starting price of the Hector diesel is reduced by Rs 1.08 lakh while the petrol CVT’s starting price is down by Rs 81,000.

Full prices of the new Shine variant are as follows:

2023 MG Hector Shine Price (ex-showroom) 1.5 Petrol MT Rs 16.34 lakh 1.5 Petrol CVT Rs 17.54 lakh 2.0 Diesel MT Rs 18.59 lakh





The Shine variant can be optioned with either a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 143 bhp and 250 Nm or a 2.0-liter diesel engine pushing out 168 bhp and 350 Nm. Both engines come paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard with the turbo-petrol also offered with a CVT.



The Hector Shine gets notable feature additions over the base Style variant. These include a rear view camera, cruise control, a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, fog lamps with cornering function, LED headlamps and tail-lamps, 17-inch alloy wheels and a sunroof.



The MG Hector goes up against the likes of the Tata Harrier and the Mahindra XUV700.