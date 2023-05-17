  • Home
  • News
  • MG Hector Shine Trim Reintroduced; Prices Start From Rs 16.34 Lakh

MG Hector Shine Trim Reintroduced; Prices Start From Rs 16.34 Lakh

Positioned between the base Style and mid-spec Smart trims, the Shine trim becomes the most affordable diesel and petrol-CVT variant in the Hector line-up
authorBy carandbike Team
17-May-23 03:38 PM IST
MG Hector Shine.jpg
Highlights
  • Hector Shine available with 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, 2.0-litre diesel engines
  • Becomes new entry variant for the Hector diesel
  • Positioned between the base Style and mid-spec Sharp

MG Motors has reintroduced the 'Shine' trim level for its Hector SUV in the Indian market. Priced from Rs 16.34 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hector Shine is positioned between the base Hector Style and the mid-spec Hector Sharp. The new variant also brings down the prices for the petrol-CVT and diesel-manual powertrain options with both previously only available from the higher-spec Sharp. The starting price of the Hector diesel is reduced by Rs 1.08 lakh while the petrol CVT’s starting price is down by Rs 81,000.

 

Full prices of the new Shine variant are as follows:

2023 MG Hector ShinePrice (ex-showroom)
1.5 Petrol MTRs 16.34 lakh
1.5 Petrol CVTRs 17.54 lakh
2.0 Diesel MTRs 18.59 lakh


 

The Shine variant can be optioned with either a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 143 bhp and 250 Nm or a 2.0-liter diesel engine pushing out 168 bhp and 350 Nm.  Both engines come paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard with the turbo-petrol also offered with a CVT.
 

The Hector Shine gets notable feature additions over the base Style variant. These include a rear view camera, cruise control, a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, fog lamps with cornering function, LED headlamps and tail-lamps, 17-inch alloy wheels and a sunroof.
 

The MG Hector goes up against the likes of the Tata Harrier and the Mahindra XUV700.

Related Articles
MG Comet Bookings Open In India; Deliveries To Commence In Phased Batches
MG Comet Bookings Open In India; Deliveries To Commence In Phased Batches
1 day ago
MG Gloster Super Discontinued; SUV Now Available In Two Variants
MG Gloster Super Discontinued; SUV Now Available In Two Variants
4 days ago
MG Motor India Aims To Hand Over Majority Stake To Indian Suitors In 2-4 Years
MG Motor India Aims To Hand Over Majority Stake To Indian Suitors In 2-4 Years
6 days ago
MG India To Launch Up To 5 New Cars By 2028; Expect EVs To Make Up 65-75% Of Total Sales
MG India To Launch Up To 5 New Cars By 2028; Expect EVs To Make Up 65-75% Of Total Sales
6 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
star7.3star
Used 2014 Skoda Octavia 2.0 Elegance TDI CR AT for sale

2014 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 90,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
7.60 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
star7.5star
Used 2013 Audi A4 2.0 TDI for sale

2013 Audi A4

wishlist
  • 55,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
10.90 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now