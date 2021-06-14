Microsoft Unveils Forza Horizon 5 Trailer At E3 2021

Microsoft has unveiled the latest version of its adventure multi-player open-world driving game Forza Horizon 5 which is an offshoot of the famed driving simulator Forza Motorsport. At its E3 conference which was held virtually, the tech giant announced a new version of the game that will exclusively be available for its Xbox One series X and S consoles, its Game Pass game subscription service and even the PC, and the older generation Xbox One. The game will land on November 9, 2021.

Developed by the internally owned Playground studios it is an open-world game that transports players to diverse and stunning landscapes of Mexico festering rainforests and even driving on dormant volcanos. The game features even the new Mercedes AMG Project One hypercar as its tentpole features.

The game features next-generation features like Ray-Tracing graphics which are facilitated by AMD's RDNA 2 graphics on the Xbox One series X. These are similar capabilities to what Tesla has announced for the Model S though this game is unlikely to show up on the Tesla as it is an in-house Microsoft title unless of course, the two do a deal to bring the Xbox experience to the infotainment system.

Xbox head, Phil Spencer also has confirmed that turn 10 studios, the sister production team to Playground studios are also working on a next-generation Forza Motorsport title. All this comes after Microsoft CEO Nadella and Spencer together announced that the Xbox experience would also come to smart TVs and currently it is in negotiations with some of the biggest players in the space for the same.