Mini's Upcoming EV Lineup to Feature 'Experience Modes'

Mini will introduce a concept dubbed ‘Experience Modes’ in its upcoming electric vehicles (EV). In order to enhance the driving experience, Mini will introduced four different modes that can be toggled via a switch. These modes, named “Core,” “Balance,” “Go Kart,” and “Timeless,” will offer unique soundscapes both inside and outside the cabin.



The default mode, Core, will provide energetic and inviting sound effects. Mini likens it to the warmth of the sun. Balance, on the other hand, was designed for the Mini Vision Urbanaut and offers relaxing nature sounds such as streams, crickets, and wind blowing through trees.

The Go Kart mode introduces higher-pitched noises to the cabin. Lastly, the Timeless mode aims to pay homage to previous Mini Cooper vehicles by starting off with the sound of an internal combustion engine and then transitioning into an electric sound as you accelerate.

These experience modes will be available in the electric 2025 Mini Cooper Hardtop, Countryman, and Aceman. It is expected that these vehicles will debut later this year and be available at dealerships by mid-2024.

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal



Source