Mitsubishi Motors Will Procure Two Models Produced By Groupe Renault From 2023

Mitsubishi Motors has decided to procure 2 vehicles from Renault, best-sellers on the European market which already meet regulatory requirements, for selected major markets in Europe. Starting 2023, Mitsubishi Motors will thus sell two 'sister models' produced in plants, which are based on the same platforms but with differentiations, reflecting the Mitsubishi brand's DNA.

Renault-developed sister models will enable Mitsubishi Motors to be more competitive in the market.

A model mix of the newly launched Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV and the Renault-developed sister models will enable Mitsubishi Motors to be more competitive in the market.

Takao Kato, CEO Mitsubishi Motors, said, "Mitsubishi Motors welcomes Renault's OEM models for the European market, and ultimately new customers. Mitsubishi Motors has been implementing structural reforms in Europe and our decision to freeze new car development for the European Market, announced in July 2020 in our mid-term business plans, remains. However, the OEM supply agreement will provide us with a solution to offer new products developed and manufactured in Europe- alongside our ongoing after sales business."

