Renault Announces New Logo; Will Roll Out In 2022

Renault has joined the bandwagon of car manufacturers who have changed their brand image. The company is all set to change its logo and it will be showcased this month itself, with two ZOE campaigns. Showcased during Renaulution, this new logo already sits on Renault 5 Prototype's front grill. The new logo embodies the “Nouvelle vague” for Renault, with the idea of bringing something new, vibrant and modern. While the previous logo (launched in 2015) may have looked complex with some readability issues on smaller sizes, this new rhombus differs in being very coherent and readable in every sizes and materials; perfect when embossed, stitched or even sculpted.

Also Read: Groupe Renault And Faurecia Collaborate On Hydrogen Storage Systems​

Showcased during Renaulution, this new logo already sits on Renault 5 Prototypes front grill.

Flat design might be in “l'air du temps” though Renault has a long tradition with logos made from sharp lines, starting with the 1946 logo until the new 3D approach made by Style Marque in 1992. Nonetheless, Renault is not getting nostalgic of the 1970's or so, “Nouvelle vague” for Renault is a statement of modernity and technology.

This new logo, already seen on TV ads, is also in use now for Renault's social media and will be deployed all along the different web platforms from June this year. It will sit on Renault's new line-up from next year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.