Groupe Renault And Faurecia Collaborate On Hydrogen Storage Systems

This collaboration on hydrogen storage systems is embedded in Renault's strategy to offer market-ready H2 solutions for light commercial vehicles and target over 30% share of this market in Europe.

These systems will be developed and produced at its global centre of expertise in Bavans, France.

Faurecia and Groupe Renault today announced their decision to collaborate on hydrogen storage systems for hydrogen light commercial vehicles. Starting at the end of 2021, Faurecia will supply hydrogen storage systems for a first fleet of light commercial vehicles. These systems will be developed and produced at its global centre of expertise in Bavans, France. As volumes, increase production will be extended to a new plant dedicated to hydrogen storage systems that Faurecia is building in Allenjoie, France.

Faurecia will supply hydrogen storage systems for a first fleet of light commercial vehicles.

Mathias Miedreich, Executive Vice President of Faurecia Clean Mobility said, “Fuel cell electric vehicle technology is set to become significant in the powertrain mix by 2030, and as such Faurecia is dedicating important resources to accelerate its deployment.”

