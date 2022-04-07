  • Home
Mitsubishi Teases All-New Colt Hatchback

Carmaker to revive the Colt name for new generation hatchback for global markets.
Carandbike Team
07-Apr-22 10:09 AM IST
Mitsubishi has previewed an all-new Colt hatchback ahead of a global debut next year. Mitsubishi hasn't used the Colt name for a while now in Europe and north America, the model essentially making way for the Mirage hatchback though it does offer a Colt Plus in select East Asian markets. The teaser reveals the basic profile of the hatchback along with some design elements and a prominent Hybrid EV badge on the fender.

Going by the teaser, the Colt comes across as a low set hatchback with a sharply raked A pillar, sculpted bonnet, and prominent rear haunches. Up front the Mitsubishi logo looks to be flanked by what looks to be C shaped chrome elements – likely a new interpretation of the company's Dynamic Shield design.

As per reports, the new Colt is expected to use Renault-Nissan's CMF-B platform thus sharing similar underpinnings to the Renault Cleo and Nissan Micra on sale in Europe. Details remain scarce as to the powertrain though the fender badging could indicate a similar set-up to the Cleo E-Tech Hybrid. The latter currently uses a 1.6-litre petrol engine in combination with an electric motor to drive the wheels.

The new Colt is expected to make its global debut in the latter half of 2023.

