MoRTH Data: 3,559 km of National Highways Constructed In FY2023; Down From FY2022

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways shared the National Highway construction data for the current fiscal year as part of its monthly report (September 2022) to the Cabinet. The data revealed that overall National highway construction stood at 3,559 km in the current financial year (FY2023), down from 3,824 km constructed in the same period in 2021.

This equates to a speed of about 19.5 km per day – down from the previous fiscal’s average of about 20.8 km in the same period. The ministry had constructed 10,457 km of National Highways in the last financial year averaging about 28.6 km per day. As with the last financial year, we can expect the speed of highway construction to pick up in the ensuing months.

The MoRTH reportedly has an official target of the construction of 12,000 km of National Highways in the current fiscal.