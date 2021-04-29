MoRTH Proposes New 'IN' Series Registration Inter-State Movement Of Private Vehicles For Frequently Relocating Personnel

The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed new draft rules for defence personnel, government employees and other officials who have a transferable job and requires frequent shifting from one state to another. The new rules propose re-registration of their vehicles wherein allocation of license plates will be marked as 'IN' and initially it will operate on pilot test mode. Though we yet don't have much clarity on the report, these vehicles are likely to be registered with the centre instead of any particular state.

A clarity on road tax collection and other RTO charges is required.

"This vehicle registration facility under 'IN series' will be available to Defence personnel, employees of Central Government, State Governments, Central/ State PSUs and private sector companies/organisations, which have their offices in five or more States/Union Territories. The motor vehicle tax will be levied for two years or in multiple of two," the statement read. We are still waiting for clarity on the system regarding road tax collection and other taxes and RTO charges of these vehicles. Clarity is needed on whether these charges will remain with the states issuing registration of 'IN' registered vehicles or will be collected directly by the centre.

According to the statement, this scheme will allow free movement of personal vehicles across any state in the country upon relocation to a new state. Station relocation occurs with both, government and private sector employees and such movements make employees worry about the transfer of registration from the parent state to another state. The step comes in the context of several citizen-centric steps and an IT-based solution for vehicle registration taken by the government. The ministry is also open to take comments on its website from stakeholders.

