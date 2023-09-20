Login

MotoGP: Alex Rins And Enea Bastianini To Miss Indian Grand Prix Due To Injuries

After a testing day on a 1000 cc Honda Superbike, Rins reported that he was still in a lot of pain while Bastianini is still recovering from multiple fractures.
Calendar-icon

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

20-Sep-23 10:34 AM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Alex Rins conducted a fitness test on a Honda 1000cc superbike to determine his readiness for MotoGP, but intense pain during the test suggests he won't be fit to race.
  • Rins suffered a broken right leg in a harrowing crash during the Italian Grand Prix sprint race at Mugello, an incident that went unnoticed by TV cameras.
  • Enea Bastianini, involved in a crash during the Catalan GP, was diagnosed with fractures in his left ankle and hand, underwent successful surgery, but will also miss the Indian and Japanese Grand Prix.

LCR Honda’s Alex Rins and Ducati’s Enea Bastianini can’t seem to catch a break in the 2023 season, as it has now been confirmed that the two will miss the upcoming Indian Grand Prix due to injuries sustained earlier in the season.

In a video released today on Rins’ X account, he details a testing day on a Honda 1000cc superbike to check his fitness and feel on the bike. He said that despite it not being a MotoGP bike, it is still quick enough for the Spaniard to understand whether or not he is fit to race in the premier class. Unfortunately for Rins, the situation seems to be the latter, as he defeatedly explained the intense pain he suffered for most of the test.

 

Also Read: F1 2023: Ferrari And Sainz Executes Strategic Masterclass In Singapore To End Red Bull Domination
 

The injury preventing the Spaniard from racing occurred during the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix sprint race at Mugello where the LCR Honda man endured a harrowing crash that left him with a broken right leg. This unfortunate incident occurred on the fourth lap of the sprint, although it went unnoticed by TV cameras. Thankfully, Rins remained conscious throughout the ordeal. After the crash, he received immediate medical attention and was swiftly transported to the circuit's medical centre, where medical professionals confirmed the extent of his injury, a broken right leg.

Ducati’s Enea Bastianini is also in a similar situation. The Italian rider encountered a devastating crash during the Catalan GP as he approached Turn 1 on the race's opening lap. This unfortunate incident followed a grid penalty, which had him starting from the 14th position. The crash led to a chain reaction, involving Pramac’s Johann Zarco and fellow Ducati riders Fabio Di Giannantonio, Alex Marquez, and Marco Bezzecchi. 

 

Also Read: India Welcomes MotoGP: A Look at the 2023 Rider Lineup


Following the crash, Bastianini was immediately taken to the medical centre for thorough examinations and subsequently transferred to a hospital for further scans due to suspected fractures. These examinations confirmed fractures in his left ankle and hand, leading to surgical intervention. The surgeries, performed by Professor Catani and Professor Tarallo at the Policlinico of Modena, were deemed successful. However, Bastianini will regrettably miss the upcoming Indian and Japanese Grand Prix at least. The Ducati Lenovo Team released a statement regarding his condition and recovery, indicating that he will soon commence post-surgery rehabilitation.




 

 

 

 

# Alex Rins# Enea Bastianini

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2023 Maruti Suzuki XL6
9.2
0
10
2023 Maruti Suzuki XL6
4,338 km
Petrol+CNG
Manual
₹ 13.75 L
₹ 29,078/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700
8.8
0
10
2021 Mahindra XUV700
15,999 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 24.50 L
₹ 51,823/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Scorpio
8.0
0
10
2019 Mahindra Scorpio
23,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 12.50 L
₹ 27,996/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra Scorpio
7.7
0
10
2017 Mahindra Scorpio
18,999 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 12.50 L
₹ 27,996/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
7.7
0
10
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
44,112 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
₹ 43,673/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Fortuner
8.0
0
10
2018 Toyota Fortuner
43,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 27.50 L
₹ 61,590/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Honda City
7.9
0
10
2019 Honda City
30,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 10.25 L
₹ 22,956/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Verna
2019 Hyundai Verna
55,177 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 9.25 L
₹ 20,717/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Corolla Altis
8.0
0
10
2018 Toyota Corolla Altis
40,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 33,035/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
8.4
0
10
2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
44,316 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.75 L
₹ 10,638/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

You might be interested in

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Royal Enfield Launches Rental Program In India
Royal Enfield Launches Rental Program In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-10426 second ago

This program is a partnership with more than 40 motorcycle rental operators spanning 26 cities and destinations in India

Royal Enfield Appoints AW Rostamani Group As UAE Distributor
Royal Enfield Appoints AW Rostamani Group As UAE Distributor
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-8935 second ago

Royal Enfield has said that they are planning to establish additional branches in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi in the coming months.

Curtain Raiser To The Upcoming MotoGP Bharat 2023 At BIC
Curtain Raiser To The Upcoming MotoGP Bharat 2023 At BIC
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-3750 second ago

MotoGP is here in India for the very first time and it’s huge. Here’s a quick summary of what is going to happen and what one can expect at this exciting motorsport weekend

Google Rolls Out Update For Android Auto; Gains Zoom Audio Calls, Prime Video, And More
Google Rolls Out Update For Android Auto; Gains Zoom Audio Calls, Prime Video, And More
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-3073 second ago

Google is also expanding support for digital car keys, allowing users to unlock, lock, and start their cars using their smartphones

Aprilia RS 457 Unveiled in India; Pre-Bookings Started
Aprilia RS 457 Unveiled in India; Pre-Bookings Started
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-1980 second ago

Based on the RS 660, the Rs 457 is a sub-500cc supersport that is powered by an all-new parallel-twin

MotoGP Bharat: A Dummies Guide To A Racetrack
MotoGP Bharat: A Dummies Guide To A Racetrack
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-1535 second ago

Know nothing about a racetrack? No worries, we’ve got you covered. Here are the key terms you’ll need to be aware of.

Tata Motors To Increase Commercial Vehicle Prices From October 1
Tata Motors To Increase Commercial Vehicle Prices From October 1
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 minutes ago

Tata Motors will be making an upward revision of up to 3 per cent across its entire range of commercial vehicles. The revised prices will come into effect from October 1, 2023.

MotoGP Bharat: Do’s and Dont’s For IndianOil Grand Prix
MotoGP Bharat: Do’s and Dont’s For IndianOil Grand Prix
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

16 minutes ago

For the first edition of the MotoGP Bharat, here is an extensive list of all the prohibited items that you arent allowed to carry with you to the stands.

MotoGP Bharat: What To Expect From The Inaugural Grand Prix Of India
MotoGP Bharat: What To Expect From The Inaugural Grand Prix Of India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Here’s the lowdown on everything that you can expect at the IndianOil Grand Prix, or MotoGP Bharat, to be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida from September 22-24, 2023.

Aprilia RS 457 India Debut Highlights: Expected Launch, Specifications, Features, Images
Aprilia RS 457 India Debut Highlights: Expected Launch, Specifications, Features, Images
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Aprilia is set to expand its motorcycle portfolio for the Indian market with the introduction of the new RS 457.

MotoGP: Alex Rins To Join Yamaha In 2024; Morbidelli Exits
MotoGP: Alex Rins To Join Yamaha In 2024; Morbidelli Exits
loader
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Despite a successful 2020 season with satellite squad Petronas, Morbidelli's performance in the works Yamaha team in 2021 failed to reach previous heights

MotoGP: Alex Rins Signs Two-Year Deal With LCR Honda
MotoGP: Alex Rins Signs Two-Year Deal With LCR Honda
c&b icon
By Mihir Barve
calendar-icon

1 year ago

Team Suzuki Ecstar rider Alex Rins has signed a two-year contract with LCR Honda after Suzuki's announcement of its intentions to leave MotoGP.

MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo Wins British GP As Aleix Espargaro Bags Podium For Aprilia
MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo Wins British GP As Aleix Espargaro Bags Podium For Aprilia
c&b icon
By Sameer Contractor
calendar-icon

2 years ago

Fabio Quartararo extends his championship lead by 65 points over Suzuki's Joan Mir, while Aleix Espargaro gave Aprilia's its first podium of the season with a third-place finish.

MotoGP: Pol Espargaro Bags Pole In Wet Qualifying For European GP
MotoGP: Pol Espargaro Bags Pole In Wet Qualifying For European GP
c&b icon
By Sameer Contractor
calendar-icon

2 years ago

KTM's Pol Espagargo managed to take the top spot in the European GP qualifying in a rain-drenched circuit, bettering Suzuki rider Alex Rins' time by a gap of just 0.041s. Takaaki Nakagami of LCR Honda starts from the front row as well.

MotoGP: Morbidelli Wins Teruel GP, Both Suzukis On Podium
MotoGP: Morbidelli Wins Teruel GP, Both Suzukis On Podium
c&b icon
By Sameer Contractor
calendar-icon

2 years ago

As pole-sitter Takaaki Nakagami crashed on the opening lap, Franco Morbidelli took the lead and dominated the race to this season's second victory. Both Alex Rins and Joan Mir were in their best performance and and secured the final places on the podium in this crash-ridden race.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • MotoGP: Alex Rins And Enea Bastianini To Miss Indian Grand Prix Due To Injuries
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn