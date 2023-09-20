MotoGP: Alex Rins And Enea Bastianini To Miss Indian Grand Prix Due To Injuries

LCR Honda’s Alex Rins and Ducati’s Enea Bastianini can’t seem to catch a break in the 2023 season, as it has now been confirmed that the two will miss the upcoming Indian Grand Prix due to injuries sustained earlier in the season.

In a video released today on Rins’ X account, he details a testing day on a Honda 1000cc superbike to check his fitness and feel on the bike. He said that despite it not being a MotoGP bike, it is still quick enough for the Spaniard to understand whether or not he is fit to race in the premier class. Unfortunately for Rins, the situation seems to be the latter, as he defeatedly explained the intense pain he suffered for most of the test.

Also Read: F1 2023: Ferrari And Sainz Executes Strategic Masterclass In Singapore To End Red Bull Domination



The injury preventing the Spaniard from racing occurred during the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix sprint race at Mugello where the LCR Honda man endured a harrowing crash that left him with a broken right leg. This unfortunate incident occurred on the fourth lap of the sprint, although it went unnoticed by TV cameras. Thankfully, Rins remained conscious throughout the ordeal. After the crash, he received immediate medical attention and was swiftly transported to the circuit's medical centre, where medical professionals confirmed the extent of his injury, a broken right leg.

🫶🏻 Happy to see them both smiling in the garage! We can’t wait to have @bestia23 back racing with the team at full fitness soon! 🩷 #SanMarinoGP #ForzaDucati #DucatiLenovoTeam pic.twitter.com/DEFIPVw0Q5 — Ducati Corse (@ducaticorse) September 9, 2023

Ducati’s Enea Bastianini is also in a similar situation. The Italian rider encountered a devastating crash during the Catalan GP as he approached Turn 1 on the race's opening lap. This unfortunate incident followed a grid penalty, which had him starting from the 14th position. The crash led to a chain reaction, involving Pramac’s Johann Zarco and fellow Ducati riders Fabio Di Giannantonio, Alex Marquez, and Marco Bezzecchi.

Also Read: India Welcomes MotoGP: A Look at the 2023 Rider Lineup



Following the crash, Bastianini was immediately taken to the medical centre for thorough examinations and subsequently transferred to a hospital for further scans due to suspected fractures. These examinations confirmed fractures in his left ankle and hand, leading to surgical intervention. The surgeries, performed by Professor Catani and Professor Tarallo at the Policlinico of Modena, were deemed successful. However, Bastianini will regrettably miss the upcoming Indian and Japanese Grand Prix at least. The Ducati Lenovo Team released a statement regarding his condition and recovery, indicating that he will soon commence post-surgery rehabilitation.







