Login

MotoGP: Enea Bastianini Dominates Malaysian Grand Prix As Bagnaia Claims Third

By winning the Malaysian Grand Prix, the Italian claimed his first MotoGP win since Aragon last September and his first for the factory Ducati team
Calendar-icon

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

12-Nov-23 04:37 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • A resurgent Enea Bastianini stole the spotlight in Sepang with a commanding victory.
  • The start of the race saw a gripping three-abreast battle between front-row starters Pecco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, and Bastianini.
  • Despite Bastianini's dominance, Francesco Bagnaia maintains a 14-point lead in the championship, finishing third behind Alex Marquez.

What was supposed to be a breathtaking showdown between title rivals Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin at the Sepang International Circuit was completely overshadowed by Ducati's Enea Bastianini who emerged with a dominant victory. 

 

Also Read: Alex Marquez Dominates Sepang Sprint From Martin As Bagnaia Receives Protection From Bastianini

 


By winning the Malaysian Grand Prix, the Italian claimed his first MotoGP win since Aragon last September and his first for the factory Ducati team. This triumph comes amid intense speculation about Bastianini's future with Ducati in 2024 after a tough injury-ridden 2023 campaign.

 

Also Read: MotoGP: Bagnaia Claims Pole Position Ahead Of Martin And Bastianini In Critical Sepang Qualifying


The weekend began with Ducati's sporting director, Paolo Ciabatti, hinting at a potential swap between Bastianini and Pramac's Jorge Martin, should the latter become world champion this year. However, Bastianini, adapting to a thumb-operated rear brake, silenced the rumours with a remarkable display, showcasing his best performance of the season by a considerable margin.

Having faced injury challenges throughout the 2023 season and qualifying last in the previous race at Buriram, Bastianini's comeback at Sepang was nothing short of extraordinary. Seizing the lead early on, he demonstrated exceptional tire conservation and quickly asserted his dominance.


The start of the race saw a gripping three-abreast battle between front-row starters Pecco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, and Bastianini. Martin's attempt to take the inside line led both him and Bagnaia wide, creating an opening for Bastianini to claim the lead. Alex Marquez, the sprint winner from Saturday, capitalised on the situation, moving up to second.

 

Also Read: EICMA 2023: Ducati Unveils Limited Edition 2024 Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916

While Marquez showcased remarkable speed, dipping below 1 minute 59 seconds despite predictions of conservative lap times due to tire management, it was Bastianini who set the tone. Breaking away from pursuers, he established a significant lead of around a second over Marquez.


The championship battle unfolded as Martin and Bagnaia engaged in a brief yet intense duel. Martin's attempts to overtake Bagnaia at various corners were thwarted by the championship leader's resilient defence. Bagnaia, in turn, struggled to catch up with Marquez, who in turn found himself unable to match Bastianini's pace.


In a somewhat processional end to the race, Bastianini secured his fifth career win, the first in factory Ducati colours, with a comfortable 1.535-second lead over Marquez. Bagnaia, maintaining a 14-point lead in the championship, finished another two-tenths down in third place.

Martin, despite his efforts, ended up a distant fourth, seven seconds behind Bagnaia. The battle for the fifth position unfolded between Jack Miller, Marco Bezzecchi, and Fabio Quartararo, with Quartararo eventually securing the spot.


Bezzecchi's sixth-place finish mathematically ruled him out of the title contention. The Yamaha duo of Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli completed the top nine, contributing to a strong showing for the Japanese manufacturer.


Maverick Vinales finished as the lead rider for Aprilia in 11th place, while crashes and technical issues affected riders like Aleix Espargaro, Miguel Oliveira, and Raul Fernandez. Marc Marquez led the Honda contingent with a muted 13th place.


Notably, Ducati wildcard Alvaro Bautista finished 17th, a solid 53 seconds behind the leader, while crashes for Brad Binder and Joan Mir ended their races prematurely. 


As the dust settles at Sepang, the championship battle now moves to the final two rounds of the season in Qatar. Bagnaia's extended lead adds an extra layer of anticipation to the thrilling conclusion of the 2023 MotoGP season. The Malaysian Grand Prix not only showcased Bastianini's resilience and skill but also highlighted the unpredictable nature of MotoGP, keeping fans eagerly awaiting the drama that the Qatar Grand Prix promises to unfold.


 

# MotoGP# Francesco Bagnaia# Enea Bastianini# Sepang# Malaysian Grand Prix
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Amazon Launches All-Electric Global Last Mile Fleet Program In India
Amazon Launches All-Electric Global Last Mile Fleet Program In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

50 minutes ago

Amazon has already deployed over 6,000 electric vehicles to deliver packages across more than 400 cities in India

New Toyota Camry Teased Ahead Of November 14 Debut
New Toyota Camry Teased Ahead Of November 14 Debut
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The new generation Camry will debut alongside a new Crown variant at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show on November 14th.

Maruti Suzuki EVX Spotted Testing In India
Maruti Suzuki EVX Spotted Testing In India
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The EVX concept was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and is slated to be the brand’s first all-electric model in India

MotoGP: Alex Marquez Dominates Sepang Sprint From Martin As Bagnaia Receives Protection From Bastianini
MotoGP: Alex Marquez Dominates Sepang Sprint From Martin As Bagnaia Receives Protection From Bastianini
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

Gresini Ducati's Alex Marquez showcased dominance in the Malaysian Grand Prix sprint at Sepang, securing a commanding victory and marking his second Saturday win of the season

Polestar To Undertake Vehicle-to-Grid Projects in Sweden, USA
Polestar To Undertake Vehicle-to-Grid Projects in Sweden, USA
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The two projects will be undertaken in Gothenburg, Sweden and in California, USA

2024 Ford Mustang GT California Special Revealed
2024 Ford Mustang GT California Special Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The California Special pack is only available with the Mustang GT models and adds unique blue cosmetic elements to the vehicle.

MotoGP: Bagnaia Claims Pole Position Ahead Of Martin And Bastianini In Critical Sepang Qualifying
MotoGP: Bagnaia Claims Pole Position Ahead Of Martin And Bastianini In Critical Sepang Qualifying
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Bagnaia's return to pole position after a month was accompanied by dramatic moments, including counting rivals while riding through the pitlane.

EICMA 2023: Bimota Tera Debuted With Supercharged Kawasaki H2 Engine
EICMA 2023: Bimota Tera Debuted With Supercharged Kawasaki H2 Engine
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The touring motorcycle from the Italian brand uses the four-cylinder supercharged engine from Kawasaki’s H2 series.

F1: Ferrari Unveils 1970s Inspired Livery For 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix
F1: Ferrari Unveils 1970s Inspired Livery For 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Ferrari unveils a special livery for its SF-23 Formula 1 car, paying tribute to its American racing history, particularly the iconic Ferrari 312B driven by Mario Andretti in 1971.

Mahindra Yet To Deliver 2.86 Lakh SUVs, No Relief In Waiting Period For Top-Spec XUV700, Thar RWD
Mahindra Yet To Deliver 2.86 Lakh SUVs, No Relief In Waiting Period For Top-Spec XUV700, Thar RWD
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Mahindra Scorpio family accounts for the highest number of pending orders at present with close to 1.20 lakh open bookings.

MotoGP: Alex Marquez Dominates Sepang Sprint From Martin As Bagnaia Receives Protection From Bastianini
MotoGP: Alex Marquez Dominates Sepang Sprint From Martin As Bagnaia Receives Protection From Bastianini
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

Gresini Ducati's Alex Marquez showcased dominance in the Malaysian Grand Prix sprint at Sepang, securing a commanding victory and marking his second Saturday win of the season

MotoGP: Bagnaia Claims Pole Position Ahead Of Martin And Bastianini In Critical Sepang Qualifying
MotoGP: Bagnaia Claims Pole Position Ahead Of Martin And Bastianini In Critical Sepang Qualifying
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Bagnaia's return to pole position after a month was accompanied by dramatic moments, including counting rivals while riding through the pitlane.

MotoGP Race Report: Sensational Jorge Martin Wins In Thailand After Three-Way War With Binder And Bagnaia
MotoGP Race Report: Sensational Jorge Martin Wins In Thailand After Three-Way War With Binder And Bagnaia
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

13 days ago

Martin completed the dream set in Thailand with pole, sprint win and grand prix victory as he cut Bagnaia’s championship lead to just 13 points.

MotoGP Qualifying: Jorge Martin Destroys Lap Record And Takes Fourth Pole Of The Season In Thailand
MotoGP Qualifying: Jorge Martin Destroys Lap Record And Takes Fourth Pole Of The Season In Thailand
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

15 days ago

Martin set a scorching lap time of 1 minute and 29.287 seconds, breaking the previous lap record and securing his third consecutive pole position

MotoGP Australian Grand Prix Sprint Race Abandoned Due To Extreme Weather
MotoGP Australian Grand Prix Sprint Race Abandoned Due To Extreme Weather
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 days ago

The decision followed a Moto2 race that was red-flagged after numerous crashes in treacherous conditions.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • MotoGP: Enea Bastianini Dominates Malaysian Grand Prix As Bagnaia Claims Third
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved