MotoGP: Bagnaia Claims Pole Position Ahead Of Martin And Bastianini In Critical Sepang Qualifying
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
11-Nov-23 01:11 PM IST
Highlights
The ever-lively Sepang International Circuit set the stage for a critical qualifying session, as defending MotoGP champion Pecco Bagnaia snatched pole position in the dying moments, outshining title rival Jorge Martin, who suffered a late crash. The Italian's last-gasp lap edged out Martin, setting the stage for a pivotal race in their closely contested championship battle.
Enea Bastianini, Bagnaia's teammate, delivered an outstanding performance, securing third place. The four-time Grand Prix winner's determination saw him outpace his fellow Ducati rivals, securing his best qualifying effort of a challenging season, adding depth to Ducati's impressive front row.
The qualifying spectacle showcased the Bologna Bullet's dominance as the Italian manufacturer secured a remarkable all-Ducati front row. VR46’s Luca Marini, linked with a potential Honda move in 2024, initially broke Martin's lap record from 2022, only for both riders to crash in the final minutes..
Ducati's dominance extended to the second row, with Alex Marquez, Luca Marini, and Marco Bezzecchi completing the top six. The all-Ducati second row underscored the manufacturer's collective strength, leaving competitors trailing behind the Desmosedici armada.
Bagnaia's first pole-winning lap in a month was accompanied by some theatrics, including a memorable sight of him counting rivals while riding through the pitlane. His spectacular final lap, clocking at 1m57.491s, marked a triumphant return to pole position after a month, showcasing his skill and determination.
The intense qualifying session saw multiple crashes, notably Marini at Turn 9 and Martin at Turn 4. Despite the challenges, Bagnaia managed to capitalise on his final opportunity, leaving competitors unable to respond. The session also witnessed crashes from riders like Aleix Espargaro, Johann Zarco, and Pol Espargaro, adding drama to the proceedings.
Worst of all was eight-time world champion Marc Marquez whose crash in Q1 saw the Spaniard qualify a lowly 20th on the grid.
As MotoGP gears up for the Malaysian Grand Prix and Sprint race, Bagnaia's pole position adds spice to the title battle. With the Sepang International Circuit known for its challenges, the night race on the famous Las Vegas Strip promises high stakes and intense competition. Ducati's stronghold in qualifying sets the tone for a compelling sprint contest, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the race action.
Image credit: MotoGP
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-12790 second ago
The California Special pack is only available with the Mustang GT models and adds unique blue cosmetic elements to the vehicle.
-3737 second ago
The touring motorcycle from the Italian brand uses the four-cylinder supercharged engine from Kawasaki’s H2 series.
-365 second ago
Ferrari unveils a special livery for its SF-23 Formula 1 car, paying tribute to its American racing history, particularly the iconic Ferrari 312B driven by Mario Andretti in 1971.
10 hours ago
The Mahindra Scorpio family accounts for the highest number of pending orders at present with close to 1.20 lakh open bookings.
15 hours ago
The actor shared photos of her taking delivery of the brand-new BMW on her social media account. The model is a 630i M Sport Signature edition.
16 hours ago
The Apple Wallet SmartKey feature will initially only be available for scooters in the company's home market of Taiwan
18 hours ago
In the USA, the 2024 Zero DS is priced at an MSRP of $15,995 (Rs. 13.3 Lakhs), while the 2024 Zero DSR is available for $19,995 (Rs. 16.65 Lakh)
19 hours ago
TVS Eurogrip showcased its new range of tyres at EICMA 2023, unveiling the new Climber MX Junior range of motocross/enduro tyres for young off-road riders.
20 hours ago
In October 2023, the auto sector’s total sales stood at 23,62,534 units, a year-on-year growth of 20 per cent compared to 19,68,938 units sold in October 2022.
21 hours ago
The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea has integrated the EV into its fleet
11 days ago
Martin completed the dream set in Thailand with pole, sprint win and grand prix victory as he cut Bagnaia’s championship lead to just 13 points.
13 days ago
Martin set a scorching lap time of 1 minute and 29.287 seconds, breaking the previous lap record and securing his third consecutive pole position
19 days ago
The decision followed a Moto2 race that was red-flagged after numerous crashes in treacherous conditions.
20 days ago
The Australian Grand Prix delivered once again with an instant classic with the veteran Frenchman snatching the lead from long-time race leader, title challenger and teammate Jorge Martin on the final lap.
20 days ago
Jorge Martin displayed a remarkable performance in MotoGP's Australian Grand Prix qualifying, stamping his authority on pole position.