MotoGP: Bagnaia Claims Pole Position Ahead Of Martin And Bastianini In Critical Sepang Qualifying

Bagnaia's return to pole position after a month was accompanied by dramatic moments, including counting rivals while riding through the pitlane.
By Carandbike Team

11-Nov-23 01:11 PM IST

    The ever-lively Sepang International Circuit set the stage for a critical qualifying session, as defending MotoGP champion Pecco Bagnaia snatched pole position in the dying moments, outshining title rival Jorge Martin, who suffered a late crash. The Italian's last-gasp lap edged out Martin, setting the stage for a pivotal race in their closely contested championship battle.
     

    Enea Bastianini, Bagnaia's teammate, delivered an outstanding performance, securing third place. The four-time Grand Prix winner's determination saw him outpace his fellow Ducati rivals, securing his best qualifying effort of a challenging season, adding depth to Ducati's impressive front row.
     

     

    The qualifying spectacle showcased the Bologna Bullet's dominance as the Italian manufacturer secured a remarkable all-Ducati front row. VR46’s Luca Marini, linked with a potential Honda move in 2024, initially broke Martin's lap record from 2022, only for both riders to crash in the final minutes..
     

    Ducati's dominance extended to the second row, with Alex Marquez, Luca Marini, and Marco Bezzecchi completing the top six. The all-Ducati second row underscored the manufacturer's collective strength, leaving competitors trailing behind the Desmosedici armada.
     

    Bagnaia's first pole-winning lap in a month was accompanied by some theatrics, including a memorable sight of him counting rivals while riding through the pitlane. His spectacular final lap, clocking at 1m57.491s, marked a triumphant return to pole position after a month, showcasing his skill and determination.
     

     

    The intense qualifying session saw multiple crashes, notably Marini at Turn 9 and Martin at Turn 4. Despite the challenges, Bagnaia managed to capitalise on his final opportunity, leaving competitors unable to respond. The session also witnessed crashes from riders like Aleix Espargaro, Johann Zarco, and Pol Espargaro, adding drama to the proceedings.

     

    Worst of all was eight-time world champion Marc Marquez whose crash in Q1 saw the Spaniard qualify a lowly 20th on the grid.

    As MotoGP gears up for the Malaysian Grand Prix and Sprint race, Bagnaia's pole position adds spice to the title battle. With the Sepang International Circuit known for its challenges, the night race on the famous Las Vegas Strip promises high stakes and intense competition. Ducati's stronghold in qualifying sets the tone for a compelling sprint contest, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the race action.


     Image credit: MotoGP

    # MotoGP# MotoGP Sepang# Malaysian GP# Malaysian Grand Prix
