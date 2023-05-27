MotoGP Teams Set To Show Out At The 2023 Goodwood Festival Of Speed

The prestigious 2023 Festival of Speed will showcase an impressive lineup of at least four MotoGP teams, including the reigning champion team Ducati. The event, held at Goodwood in the UK, promises to be a thrilling spectacle as legendary riders take on the iconic Goodwood Hill.

Among the confirmed attendees for this year's festival are current MotoGP World Champions Ducati, GasGas Tech3, LCR, and KTM. Additionally, Moto2 team GASGAS Aspar will be present with talented British rider Jake Dixon. The Festival of Speed has always embraced the world of motorcycles, with unforgettable moments etched in its history, such as Valentino Rossi's iconic appearance in 2015.

This year, the Festival of Speed will be a treat for motorcycle enthusiasts, featuring a staggering total of 32 motorbike World Championships represented by legendary riders like Àlex Crivillé, Casey Stoner, Freddie Spencer, Giacomo Agostini, Kenny Roberts Jr., Kevin Schwantz, Mick Doohan, and Wayne Gardner.

Last year's festival witnessed the remarkable return of Wayne Rainey to two wheels. Rainey, who suffered a career-ending accident in 1993, rode his championship-winning Yamaha YZR500 from 1992 for the first time since his injury. The celebration also included the presence of 15-time world champion Giacomo Agostini, one of the greatest riders of all time, who joined the festivities to mark his 80th birthday.

Joining Rainey on the iconic Goodwood Hill were legendary figures Kenny Roberts, Kevin Schwantz, and Mick Doohan, creating an unforgettable spectacle. Motorcycles have always held a special place at the Festival of Speed, with the inaugural event featuring a motorcycle entry organised by the legendary John Surtees, the only individual to claim World Champion titles in both two- and four-wheeled Grand Prix racing.