MotoGP Officials Complete Advanced Survey Of Buddh International Circuit

In a notable development for Indian motorsport enthusiasts, a team of 12 individuals from the MotoGP commercial rights holder, Dorna Sports, recently concluded an advance reconnaissance visit to India's Buddh International Circuit. Led by Norma Luna, Dorna's Events Director, this group also featured officials from MotoGP™'s marketing and sponsorship teams.

The primary objective of this visit was to meticulously assess the preparations for the eagerly awaited MotoGP™ Bharat, set to take place from September 22 to 24. Accompanying Luna were Daniel Trujillo, the Technical Director, Enrique Aguilar, the Live Coverage Director, and other key personnel. Their comprehensive survey of the circuit encompassed the evaluation of various technical aspects, an inspection of broadcast setup facilities, and an assessment of other indispensable requirements vital for delivering a world-class event.

Pushkar Nath Srivastava, the COO of FairStreet Sports expressed utmost confidence in the venue's capability to host the country's most significant annual sporting spectacle. Srivastava emphasised the importance of operational discussions and engaged in detailed deliberations regarding marketing strategies, branding initiatives, sponsorship collaborations, and the crucial broadcast arrangements for the race.

He had this to say about the proceedings, “With less than 124 days for the mega event, we had some important operational discussions as well as detailed marketing, branding, sponsorship and conversations related to the broadcast of the race. It is heartening to see how important MotoGP™ Bharat is from the global perspective as well as for us, the Indian stakeholders alongside the government.”

Marked as the 13th race on the MotoGP™ calendar, India is poised to witness the thrilling action of 42 teams and 84 riders competing across the MotoGP™, Moto2, and Moto3 categories. Among the illustrious names set to grace the Indian soil are esteemed riders such as Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati, Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team, Marco Bezzecchi of Mooney, Brad Binder and Jack Miller of Redbull, and Jorge Martin of Prima.

This event represents a groundbreaking moment for India, as it is set to organise its inaugural MotoGP™ race. Spearheaded by Fairstreet Sports and in collaboration with Dorna Sports, MotoGP™ Bharat is slated to take place at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida from September 22 to 24.