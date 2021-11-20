New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Undisguised Images Leaked Online

Spy pictures of the undisguised new-gen Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza have surfaced online ahead of its official launch, giving us a glimpse of what the production model looks like. The leaked images suggest that the upcoming model will be extensively updated inside out. A prototype model was recently spotted performing a road test in India. However, the test mule didn't reveal any details about the design. The subcompact SUV has been in the market for over 5 years, and this is the best time for the company to introduce a new-generation model.

Also Read: Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Spotted Testing In India

The spy images suggest that the new-Gen Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will be get a thorough makeover

As seen in the images, the new-generation Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will continue to get a boxy silhouette. It will boast a thick slat grille with two U-shaped chrome inserts, dual-pod projector headlights with integrated LED DRLs, revised front bumper, new alloy wheels, silver skid plate, fog lamps, new wrapped-around LED taillights, sunroof, integrated spoiler with stop-lamp, Brezza lettering on bid-lid, and more.

On the inside, the subcompact SUV is likely to be considerable updated featuring a new dashboard, premium upholstery and updated features. Based on the leaked images, the new Vitara Brezza will get a bigger freestanding touchscreen infotainment unit with Suzuki Connect. Other notable changes include a revised instrument panel with coloured MID, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted controls, new AC vents, sunroof, paddle shifts and more.

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will come equipped with a large freestanding touchscreen infotainment system.

Under the hood, the new generation Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is expected to be powered by the same 1.5-litre 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol mill. The engine makes 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque and comes paired to a 5-speed manual as standard along with an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter unit.

Source