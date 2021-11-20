New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Undisguised Images Leaked Online
- The all-new Maruti Vitara Brezza will retain its boxy silhouette
- The new-gen model will get heavily revamped exterior design
- It is likely to use the existing 103 bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine.
Spy pictures of the undisguised new-gen Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza have surfaced online ahead of its official launch, giving us a glimpse of what the production model looks like. The leaked images suggest that the upcoming model will be extensively updated inside out. A prototype model was recently spotted performing a road test in India. However, the test mule didn't reveal any details about the design. The subcompact SUV has been in the market for over 5 years, and this is the best time for the company to introduce a new-generation model.
As seen in the images, the new-generation Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will continue to get a boxy silhouette. It will boast a thick slat grille with two U-shaped chrome inserts, dual-pod projector headlights with integrated LED DRLs, revised front bumper, new alloy wheels, silver skid plate, fog lamps, new wrapped-around LED taillights, sunroof, integrated spoiler with stop-lamp, Brezza lettering on bid-lid, and more.
On the inside, the subcompact SUV is likely to be considerable updated featuring a new dashboard, premium upholstery and updated features. Based on the leaked images, the new Vitara Brezza will get a bigger freestanding touchscreen infotainment unit with Suzuki Connect. Other notable changes include a revised instrument panel with coloured MID, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted controls, new AC vents, sunroof, paddle shifts and more.
Under the hood, the new generation Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is expected to be powered by the same 1.5-litre 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol mill. The engine makes 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque and comes paired to a 5-speed manual as standard along with an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter unit.