Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Spotted Testing In India

A prototype model of the next-generation Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was recently spotted testing in India. The new spy photos, which have surfaced online, show a heavily camouflaged test mule of the subcompact SUV. In fact, even the wheels are covered, so visually there is not much that we can talk about. However, based on the silhouette, we can definitely say this is the Vitara Brezza. Now, these aren't the clearest images, however, we can see hints of new LED headlamps, new foglamps and new taillamps.

In these new spy photos we can the new LED headlamps, new foglamps and new taillamps of the new-gen Vitara Brezza

The Vitara Brezza was first launched in 2016 and became an instant success for Maruti Suzuki India. In fact, at one point, the Vitara Brezza was the best-selling SUV in India. Last year, in 2020, Maruti Suzuki launched the first mid-life facelift for the SUV, which also made to transition from being a diesel-only SUV to becoming a petrol-only model. Come 2022, the SUV will complete six years in the market, and this is the best time for the company to introduce a new-generation model.

Come 2022, the Vitara Brezza will complete six years in the market, so this is the best time for the company to introduce a new-generation model

Visually, the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is expected to come with a new grille, LED headlights, new alloy wheels, and new LED taillights. We also expect the cabin to receive a major overhaul and come with a new interior, improved creature comforts and safety features.

Mechanically, the existing 1.5-litre 4-cylinder, petrol engine is likely to be retained in the new-gen model

Mechanically, the current Vitara Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual and an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter unit. The same setup is expected to be carried over to the new-gen model. Now, there have been rumours about the company planning to reintroduce a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine, which could be offered with the new Vitara Brezza. However, there's no confirmation on that.

Source: Rushlane