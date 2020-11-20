New Cars and Bikes in India
New-Gen Volvo S60 Sedan To Be Unveiled This Month

The new-generation Volvo S60 sedan will be unveiled in India on November 27, 2020, while the official launch will take place in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan
The Volvo S60 has been in the global market for a couple of years now expand View Photos
The Volvo S60 has been in the global market for a couple of years now

Highlights

  • The new Volvo S60 will be unveiled on November 27, 2020
  • The new-gen S60 will go on sale in India in Q1, 2021
  • The new Volvo S60 could get a plug-in hybrid version

The new-generation Volvo S60 sedan will be unveiled in India on November 27, 2020. Of course, given the current situation with the pandemic, the car will be revealed via a digital event, while the official launch will take place in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021. While the car was supposed to be launched this year itself, the COVID-19 and the resultant lockdown has forced the company to push the launch to next year. Last year, Volvo India had announced that it will be introducing 4 new electrified cars in the country in the next 3 years, so the S60 coming to India could be the plug-in hybrid version.

Also Read: New-Gen Volvo S60 Coming To India In 2020; Focus On PHEVs And EVs

Volvo Cars plans to slowly phase out conventional powertrains and focus only on electrified vehicles like PHEVs and fully electric vehicles (EVs). The company has already committed to a goal of featuring some form of electric propulsion in its models from 2019 onwards and now India too is part of this plan. Every new Volvo from 2019 onwards will be electrified.

Also Read: Volvo To Launch 4 Electric Cars In 3 Years In India

8k62oh48

Volvo India had announced that it will be introducing 4 new electrified cars in the country, so the S60 could get a plug-in hybrid version

The Volvo S60 coming to India has been in the global market for a couple of years now, and we have already driven the global-spec model. Overall, the car has become much sleeker now and flaunts some bold character lines that give it a sculpted look. Upfront the car comes with a wide grille with a chequered grille and the Volvo badge at the centre. It's flanked by a set of sharper-looking headlights with the signature Thor Hammer LED daytime running lamps, and a sporty bumper. The car also comes with a set of 19-inch alloy wheels, along with a new rear design featuring S90 style C-shaped LED taillights, centrally positioned Volvo lettering, and the muscular rear bumper.

Also Read: 2019 Volvo S60 First Drive Review

8bhdfkso

The Volvo S60 is a petrol-only model and it comes with a 2.0-litre in-line 4-cylinder engine, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission

The regular petrol model gets a 2.0-litre in-line 4-cylinder engine which is turbo-charged and pumps out 310 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, while mated to an 8-speed automatic. The plug-in hybrid version though gets the same 2.0-litre motor, but, with an electric motor at the rear. The combined power output is about 413 bhp and the total torque output stands at 670 Nm. In pure electric mode, the car can cover a range of up to 45 kilometres.

