Volvo Car India Hikes Prices By 4 Per Cent Across Its Model Line-Up
- Prices are increased in the range of Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 3 lakh.
- The price hike is due to rising input costs pressure.
- The new prices are effective from April 19, 2022.
Volvo Car India announced an increase in the prices of its cars ranging between Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 3 lakh across all models due to rising input costs pressure. The new prices are effective from April 19, 2022. However, the company is committed to price protection for customers who have booked their cars at Volvo dealerships till April 12, 2022. All bookings after this date will attract new prices. The company had last announced a price increase at the beginning of the year, owing to the disruption in global supply chains, higher logistic costs, and a volatile forex situation.
The new model-wise ex-showroom prices are as follows:
|Model
|Variant
|Type
|New Price
|Old Price
|Change
|Volvo XC40
|T4 R Design
|Petrol
|Rs. 44.50 lakh
|Rs. 43.25 lakh
|3%
|Volvo XC60
|B5 Inscription
|Petrol Mild-Hybrid
|Rs. 65.90 lakh
|Rs. 63.50 lakh
|4%
|Volvo S90
|B5 Inscription
|Petrol Mild-Hybrid
|Rs. 65.90 lakh
|Rs. 64.90 lakh
|2%
|Volvo XC90
|B6 Inscription
|Petrol Mild-Hybrid
|Rs. 93.90 lakh
|Rs. 90.90 lakh
|3%
Jyoti Malhotra, MD, Volvo Car India said, “The last few months have seen disruption of global supply chains leading to an increase in inputs and logistics costs. This has adversely impacted Volvo Car India as it has the entire Indian automobile industry. This unprecedented cost increase has compelled us to increase the ex-showroom prices of all our product offerings.”
As a precursor to becoming an all-electric car company, Volvo Car India transitioned to an all-petrol portfolio, with all diesel models being phased out. In India, Volvo has recently introduced the Volvo XC60, Volvo S90, and Volvo XC90 petrol with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The Volvo XC40, Volvo XC60, Volvo S60, and Volvo S90 were among the bestselling models sold by Volvo in the first half of 2021.
