Car Sales 2021: Volvo Car India Records 27 Per Cent Growth

Volvo Car India recorded a sales growth of 27 per cent in 2021 selling 1,724 units as compared 1,361 units it sold in the previous year. The company says that the growth was led by the company's luxury SUV portfolio with the company's mid-sized SUV- the XC60 being the bestselling model followed by the compact SUV XC40. In 2021, the company also transitioned to an all-petrol portfolio by introducing the petrol mild-hybrid versions of the S90, XC60 and XC90 petrol Mild-Hybrid Cars, while the S60 sedan and XC40 company luxury SUV were already launched in petrol versions earlier.

The Volvo XC60 was the bestselling model in the carmaker's line-up in 2021.

Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India said, "We have registered good numbers in spite of the headwinds the industry faced in 2021 and are hopeful of addressing the supply challenges that resulted because of disruption of global supply chains last year. We are confident that this year our all petrol portfolio will further boost our growth trajectory. 2022 is also going to be a historic year for the company as we will be launching our first electric car the XC40 Recharge. We intend keeping our commitment to our customers of offering a new electric car model every year from now on".

The Volvo XC40 was the second bestselling model in the company's range in 2021.

The Swedish luxury carmaker has also hiked prices of its models from January 01, 2022. The price hike ranges between Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 3 lakh depending on the model. The price hike is a part of cyclical price revision which has become a norm in the industry and the Swedish carmaker cited rise in input costs as the reason for increasing the prices.