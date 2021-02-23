New Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine India Technical Specifications Revealed

The India-spec all-new Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine has been finally revealed. It's been a long time coming for the new A-Class and thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak, we have waited for a whole year as the car was expected to arrive in 2020 itself. We have all the technical details of the new A-Class and this time around it is being offered only in the sedan body type or its 'Limo' avatar. Mercedes-Benz India will launch the A-Class Limo next month in both petrol and diesel iterations and here are the details.
|Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
|Mercedes-Benz A 200 Limousine Petrol
|Mercedes-Benz A 220d Limousine Diesel
|Displacement
|1.3-litre (1332 cc)
|2.0-litre (1950 cc)
|Power Output
|161 bhp
|148 bhp
|Peak Torque
|250 Nm at 1620 - 4000 rpm
|320 Nm at 1400 - 3200 rpm
|Transmission
|7-Speed DCT
|8-Speed DCT
|Drivetrain
|Front Wheel Drive
|Front Wheel Drive
|0-100 kmph
|8.3 Seconds
|8.2 Seconds
|Fuel Economy
|17.50 kmpl
|21.35 kmpl
The Mercedes-Benz A 200 Limousine petrol is powered by a 1.3-litre, four-cylinder turbo motor that puts out 161 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque at 1620 - 4000 rpm. The petrol powertrain is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) and the A 200 clocks triple digit speeds in 8.3 seconds. It also delivers a claimed fuel economy of 17.50 kmpl. The Mercedes-Benz A 220d Limousine diesel gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder oil burner under its hood that is tuned to churn out 148 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque at 1400 - 3200 rpm. This engine is mated to an eight-speed DCT automatic transmission and is a fraction second quicker to triple digit speeds at 8.2 seconds, whicle delivering a claimed fuel economy of 21.35 kmpl which is impressive for its class.
|Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
|Dimensions
|Length
|4549 mm
|Width
|1796 mm
|Height
|1446 mm
|Wheelbase
|2729 mm
|Boot Space
|405-litres (A 200) / 395-litres (A 220d)
Now dimension size both iterations are identical save for the boot space. Though it's an entry-level model in luxury car space, it's long enough, doing justice with that 'Limo' tag. Then, it is longer the A-Class hatch sold in global markets, but has identical wheelbase. The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan measures at 4549 mm in length, 1796 mm in width and 1446 mm in height, while offers a wheelbase of 2729 mm. The A 200 petrol offers a boot space of 405 litres while the A 220d offers 395 litres of space for your luggage.
