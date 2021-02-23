New Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine India Technical Specifications Revealed

The India-spec all-new Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine has been finally revealed. It's been a long time coming for the new A-Class and thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak, we have waited for a whole year as the car was expected to arrive in 2020 itself. We have all the technical details of the new A-Class and this time around it is being offered only in the sedan body type or its 'Limo' avatar. Mercedes-Benz India will launch the A-Class Limo next month in both petrol and diesel iterations and here are the details.

The cabin of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan is longer than the hatchback, but has the same wheelbase.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Mercedes-Benz A 200 Limousine Petrol Mercedes-Benz A 220d Limousine Diesel Displacement 1.3-litre (1332 cc) 2.0-litre (1950 cc) Power Output 161 bhp 148 bhp Peak Torque 250 Nm at 1620 - 4000 rpm 320 Nm at 1400 - 3200 rpm Transmission 7-Speed DCT 8-Speed DCT Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive Front Wheel Drive 0-100 kmph 8.3 Seconds 8.2 Seconds Fuel Economy 17.50 kmpl 21.35 kmpl

The Mercedes-Benz A 200 Limousine petrol is powered by a 1.3-litre, four-cylinder turbo motor that puts out 161 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque at 1620 - 4000 rpm. The petrol powertrain is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) and the A 200 clocks triple digit speeds in 8.3 seconds. It also delivers a claimed fuel economy of 17.50 kmpl. The Mercedes-Benz A 220d Limousine diesel gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder oil burner under its hood that is tuned to churn out 148 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque at 1400 - 3200 rpm. This engine is mated to an eight-speed DCT automatic transmission and is a fraction second quicker to triple digit speeds at 8.2 seconds, whicle delivering a claimed fuel economy of 21.35 kmpl which is impressive for its class.

The A-Class sedan will be available in three variants - A 200, A 220d and the range-topping A 35 AMG.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Dimensions Length 4549 mm Width 1796 mm Height 1446 mm Wheelbase 2729 mm Boot Space 405-litres (A 200) / 395-litres (A 220d)

Now dimension size both iterations are identical save for the boot space. Though it's an entry-level model in luxury car space, it's long enough, doing justice with that 'Limo' tag. Then, it is longer the A-Class hatch sold in global markets, but has identical wheelbase. The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan measures at 4549 mm in length, 1796 mm in width and 1446 mm in height, while offers a wheelbase of 2729 mm. The A 200 petrol offers a boot space of 405 litres while the A 220d offers 395 litres of space for your luggage.

