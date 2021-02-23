New Cars and Bikes in India
search

New Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine India Technical Specifications Revealed

Mercedes-Benz India has finally revealed all the details of the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class and this time around it is being offered only in the saloon body type or its 'Limo' avatar.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine will be offered in both petrol and diesel variants. expand View Photos
The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine will be offered in both petrol and diesel variants.

Highlights

  • The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limo will be sold in petrol and diesel variants
  • The range-topping Mercedes-Benz A35 AMG will join the line-up as well.
  • The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limo is the longest model in its segment.

The India-spec all-new Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine has been finally revealed. It's been a long time coming for the new A-Class and thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak, we have waited for a whole year as the car was expected to arrive in 2020 itself. We have all the technical details of the new A-Class and this time around it is being offered only in the sedan body type or its 'Limo' avatar. Mercedes-Benz India will launch the A-Class Limo next month in both petrol and diesel iterations and here are the details.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Launch Details Revealed

1i3iegkg

The cabin of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan is longer than the hatchback, but has the same wheelbase.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Mercedes-Benz A 200 Limousine Petrol Mercedes-Benz A 220d Limousine Diesel
Displacement 1.3-litre (1332 cc) 2.0-litre (1950 cc)
Power Output 161 bhp 148 bhp
Peak Torque 250 Nm at 1620 - 4000 rpm 320 Nm at 1400 - 3200 rpm
Transmission 7-Speed DCT 8-Speed DCT
Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive Front Wheel Drive
0-100 kmph 8.3 Seconds 8.2 Seconds
Fuel Economy 17.50 kmpl 21.35 kmpl

The Mercedes-Benz A 200 Limousine petrol is powered by a 1.3-litre, four-cylinder turbo motor that puts out 161 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque at 1620 - 4000 rpm. The petrol powertrain is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) and the A 200 clocks triple digit speeds in 8.3 seconds. It also delivers a claimed fuel economy of 17.50 kmpl. The Mercedes-Benz A 220d Limousine diesel gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder oil burner under its hood that is tuned to churn out 148 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque at 1400 - 3200 rpm. This engine is mated to an eight-speed DCT automatic transmission and is a fraction second quicker to triple digit speeds at 8.2 seconds, whicle delivering a claimed fuel economy of 21.35 kmpl which is impressive for its class.

Also Read: 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Images Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut

Newsbeep
mhm2csq

The A-Class sedan will be available in three variants - A 200, A 220d and the range-topping A 35 AMG.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Dimensions
Length 4549 mm
Width 1796 mm
Height 1446 mm
Wheelbase 2729 mm
Boot Space 405-litres (A 200) / 395-litres (A 220d)
0 Comments

Now dimension size both iterations are identical save for the boot space. Though it's an entry-level model in luxury car space, it's long enough, doing justice with that 'Limo' tag. Then, it is longer the A-Class hatch sold in global markets, but has identical wheelbase. The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan measures at 4549 mm in length, 1796 mm in width and 1446 mm in height, while offers a wheelbase of 2729 mm. The A 200 petrol offers a boot space of 405 litres while the A 220d offers 395 litres of space for your luggage.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

Expected Price
₹ 40 - 60 Lakh
Expected Launch
Mar 2021
Sedan
Petrol, Diesel
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
x
Renault Kiger Review
Renault Kiger Review
Yamaha Trademarks E01, EC-05 Electric Scooters
Yamaha Trademarks E01, EC-05 Electric Scooters
Bentley Aims To Revolutionize Sustainability Of Electric Motors
Bentley Aims To Revolutionize Sustainability Of Electric Motors
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Launch Details Revealed
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Launch Details Revealed
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities