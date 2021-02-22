New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Images Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut

The design of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is heavily inspired from the flagship in the range not only on the outside, but on the inside as well.

Shubham Parashar
The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class will makes its official debut on February 23. expand View Photos
The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class will makes its official debut on February 23.

Highlights

  • The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class will make its official debut on February 23
  • It looks similar to a baby S-Class, courtesy the heavily inspired design.
  • It is a huge departure from its predecessor in overall appearance.

Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to reveal the all-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class tomorrow (February 23) and official images on the new model have leaked ahead of its global debut. Now as we were expecting, we won't be wrong in calling it a baby S-Class. The design is heavily inspired from the flagship not only on the outside, but on the inside as well. The silhouette itself is quite reminiscent of the S-Class. Obviously it's compact compared to the flagship but the same outline is apparent.

Also Read: New-Generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class Recalled In Europe Over Steering Issues

lrjh9gb

The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets a new radiator grille with three-point star chrome stud pattern.

The face on the new model looks a bit sharper sporting a slightly protruding nose while it also gets a new and bigger radiator grille. Then there are sleeker headlights while at the rear there are horizontal taillights, similar to those we saw in some of the newer models from the carmaker's stable. Now the C-Class is a whole lot different from the outgoing model and the makeover surely is adding a sense of freshness in its appearance, being very much familiar with the family design language.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 d 4Matic Coupe Review

prfoeg78

The cabin too is highly inspired from the new-generation S-Class.

Some significant changes have been made on the inside as well, starting with a new dashboard that sports a neatly integrated tablet like touchscreen unit, which is raked at a certain angle. We still don't have details of the exact specifications, dimensions and sizes of the screens and we hope the German carmaker will be revealing all those details tomorrow when the car will officially break cover.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQA Electric Crossover Unveiled

9ngj321o

It gets sleeker and wraparound taillights at the rear.

Now, similar changes are expected on the other models in the C-Class range as well, like the AMG C53 and C63 models, but we expect to see the sedan first. Under the hood of the C-Class sedan, we expect to see the new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel and petrol engines along with a mild-hybrid set up. The model is expected to arrive in 2022 in India while we are waiting for the new A-Class limousine to go on sale this year.

