Mercedes-Benz EQA Electric Crossover Unveiled

Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled its latest all-electric model - the 2022 EQA crossover. It is the second electric vehicle (EV) to be introduced under the company's EV brand Mercedes-EQ, and it will be the new entry-level electric car in the carmaker's line-up. The new Mercedes-Benz EQA is based on the GLA crossover, and the company will build it in two locations, in Rastatt (Germany) and Beijing (China). The battery systems for the EQA are supplied by the Mercedes-Benz subsidiary Accumotive in Kamenz. The car will go on sale in Europe in the Spring of 2021.

The Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 will come with an asynchronous motor capable of producing 188 bhp and it offers a range of 480 km

The new Mercedes-Benz EQA is being launched as the EQA 250 that will come with an asynchronous motor attached to the front axle. The electric motor, a fixed-ratio transmission with a differential, the cooling system and the power electronics form a highly integrated, very compact unit - the electric powertrain (eATS). Capable of production 140 kW or 188 bhp, the EQA 250 comes with a double-decker lithium-ion battery, which sits as a structural element within the underbody of the vehicle, has an energy content of 66.5 kWh. The company claims that, according to NEDC, the front-wheel model will offer a range of 480 kilometres on a single charge. Mercedes-EQ plans to introduce more variants in the future which will include all-wheel-drive models with an additional electric powertrain (eATS) and a version with a range of more than 500 kilometres (WLTP).

With a DC charger, the battery can be charged from 10 - 80 per cent SoC in around 30 minutes

At home or public charging points, the on-board charger provides up to 11 kW using alternating current (AC). The charging time required for a full charge depends on the available infrastructure and the country-specific vehicle equipment. Charging at a Mercedes-Benz Wallbox is considerably faster than at a domestic power socket. Depending on the SoC (state of charge) and the temperature of the high-voltage battery, the EQA can be charged with a maximum output of up to 100 kW at an appropriate charging station. The battery can be charged in this case from 10 - 80 per cent SoC in around 30 minutes.

Mercedes-Benz EQA gets a black panel grille with the three-pointed star, a signature look for Mercedes-EQ products

Visually, the new EQA's core design and proportions are similar to the GLA, however, as seen on the EQC, the electric crossover comes with a host of new styling elements. Upfront we have the black panel grille with the three-pointed star, a signature look for Mercedes-EQ products, along with the continuous light strip at front and rear, which is also a common trait for all-electric cars from the Stuttgart-based carmaker. The car is equipped with LED headlamps, along with a sporty bumper featuring black inserts, and underbody cladding. The profile offers cladding around the wheel arch and side skirts with chrome insert. The car also gets a black roof with black roof rails. The rear section too has a futuristic design with roof-mounted spoiler and sleek wraparound LED taillamps. The muscular rear bumper also features heavy cladding with chrome details and faux diffuser. Exclusive to this model are light-alloy wheels in a bi- or tri-colour design, up to 20 inches in size, in some cases with rose gold-coloured or blue decorative trim.

The EQA will get Mercedes' 10.25-inch display which will be equipped with the latest MBUX system

The new EQA also comes with a well-appointed cabin with multiple trim choices. Depending on the design and equipment line, the EQA gets a new-style back-lit trim element and rose gold-coloured decorative trim on the ventilation outlets, seats and the vehicle key. The Edition 1 special model additionally features perforated leather seats, through which blue fabric can be seen. The infotainment system is offered in two choices, either a 7-inch display or a larger 10.25-inch display which will be equipped with the latest MBUX system, along with the ME Mercedes connectivity feature that comes with a voice assistant that responds to the keyword "Hey Mercedes". The car also gets the company new ENERGIZING function that links together various comfort systems in the vehicle, using lighting and musical moods plus several massage options to deliver a wide range of feel-good programmes. The ENERGIZING Package Plus is available as an option for the EQA.

