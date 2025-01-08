2024 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Review: C300 Is Fast And Curious

Like all cars in the Mercedes-Benz India line-up, the current-gen C-Class – which was introduced two years ago – also underwent a model year update. When it was introduced in mid-2022, the C-Class offered a 1.5-litre petrol with 200bhp and 300Nm wearing the C200 badge. There was also a 2.0-litre diesel making 200bhp and 440Nm helped by a 48volt mild hybrid tech.

Meanwhile, the more powerful and more expensive diesel was the 300d which made 260bhp and 550Nm. However, with this model year update, that diesel flagship is discontinued and is replaced by what you see here in the pictures – the C300 petrol. This one is also a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol as the C200 but in a different state of tune so it produces close to 260bhp and 400Nm.

Powertrain And Performance

With almost 60 more horsepower from the same capacity engine, you might expect it to be slightly gruffed-up a bit. And let me tell you that it is a bit gruff. But with a well-insulated cabin, you don’t feel the engine and all its power reserve at all. Once you get going, there’s an ample amount of grunt right from the word go. The engine might be churning lazily under or around 1000rpm all day if you are doing calm office commutes. Makes me wonder how astonishing it is that the engine feels so smooth, powerful, and lovable without even unleashing it. And when you do unleash it, the Hyde side of Dr Jakyll shows up remarkably. It's violent and aggressive so much so that the downshifts can be brutal for the unaware and the smile it puts on your face is addictive. Mind you this one’s only got 260 horsepower to play with, and yet it is genuinely fun behind the wheel.

The urgency in the way the tacho needle races towards the redline proves why we need digital tachometers nowadays, cause i don’t think the analogue ones can keep up. All the power reserves kick in past 1800rpm. That’s when the turbo is spooled up and ready. And the acceleration is backed by some serious soundtrack from the back. There are no pops and bangs here but that angry grumble, well it’s the sweetest one, this side of a V8. On the other end of its personality, the mild hybrid does help make the city's driving progressive and smooth. It also helps with the fuel efficiency. But don’t expect double figures for your kmpl if your commutes are mostly confined to the city limits.

As for the gearbox, this nine-speed unit is a quick-shifting one. Under everyday drivability it is seamless. You will never know when the cogs have gone up or down, which it does quite frequently given that there are a lot of gears to play with. And this one constantly shifts to maximise power or efficiency whichever is needed, depending on how heavy your right foot is. Sometimes it does jerk a bit when downshifting, but only sometimes, and that’s only nitpicking.

As for the steering, it's light. In fact, too light for my liking. But as you pick up speed it does weigh up the necessary amount. It’s also quick and that means quick direction changes are fun. It’s direct and flickable and you know exactly where your wheels are pointed and how quickly you can go from pointing it from one direction to another. There’s a good amount of mechanical grip as well combined with the new electronics that doesn’t let you out of control even if you are being a hooligan behind the wheel. That combined with the instantaneous power delivery, quick steering, and that soundtrack - it all combines to make this C300 a fun-to-drive tool - who needs the C63 right?

Lastly, the ride quality. I would be so glad to say it is pliant and smooth and goes flat. But it does that only on the smoothest and flawless surfaces. Its 18-inch AMG spec wheels are wrapped with 225/45 section Pirelli tyres. Now the damping is on the stiffer side and this aids the handling as I mentioned earlier. But when you do encounter some bad road surfaces the passengers sitting would get a bit uncomfortable. Speed breakers didn’t bother the C300 much though and if taken really slowly, the underbelly won’t complain either.

Interior Changes

With the model year update, all variants of the C-Class get heated and cooled front seats, buttons of which is placed on the door next to seat adjustment. Now these heated and cooling functions in the seats could have been quieter especially since the rest of the cabin is much more pliant. So, when you turn it on they do make unnecessary noises.

Part of the update is a 360-degree camera which also works in conjunction with the ADAS functions. For instance, if it makes a stop at a traffic light, the front camera display pops up on the screen highlighting the ‘traffic light’ - unnecessary but functional. Standard inclusion is the new USB package - with which the occupants now get a total of 6 Type-C ports, and they also have a 100W fast charging capacity. Two are located on the centre console, two are inside the front centre armrest, and the remaining two are in the rear centre armrest.

As for the cabin, getting in is a bit of a task owing to the low ride height. Once inside, as we saw two years back this is a mini S-Class cabin with the centre-stacked touchscreen. This being an AMG line you get sportier seats, AMG spec sporty steering wheel, brushed metal elements all around and contrast black finishes as well.

Overall, although there no significant changes to the cabin with this model year update, it doesn’t need one. This cabin is more mature and modern and also feels luxurious as well, especially at this price point. Because what you get at this price is a Baby S-Class experience.

Exterior Changes

Changes to the exterior aren’t extensive, which isn’t a bad thing because this generation of the C-Class is the most handsome-looking one to date. So why fix something that isn’t broken right? Especially for a model year update. You do however get a newer lighting signature both for the headlamps as well as tail lamps which has been a Mercedes-Benz thing in all their model year updates.

This new signature includes Mercedes’ new DIGITAL LIGHT which houses more than 1.3 million pixels per headlamp. It is also adaptable depending on weather, traffic, and lighting conditions. Even the tail lamps have a new spine-like line running in the centre and ribs on top and bottom. Also, part of the update is a new blue paint scheme that you see in the pictures, which replaces the old one offered previously.

This being the AMG line you get a diamond grille upfront, aggressive front bumpers, 18-inch AMG-spec wheels, side skirts and integrated dual exhaust tips at the back. All of this adds to the gorgeous look of this C300. For a little extra, you can also buy the Night Package which adds blacked-out elements adding to the C-Class’s stance.

Conclusion

This current-gen C-Class left us quite impressed when we first drove it two years ago. It was the 300d which is now discontinued and you have the C300 as the range-topping version which is one step below the C43, it seems like a well-rounded product. If you are looking for a premium luxury sedan which is involving to drive, brings a smile to your face every time you grab the wheel, and feels like a million bucks, there are very few options out there.

The 3 Series is now available only in the Long Wheel Base version, which is focused on luxury more than being the ultimate driving machine. The A4 just doesn't cut it and there's no Jaguar XE or Volvo S60 available to buy anymore. So, the C-class in this C300 guise. It's the one to have.