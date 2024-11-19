Login
Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance 4MATIC+ Review: Timely Change Of Heart

The 14th and last launch of 2024 for Mercedes-Benz India is the super quick and powerful AMG C 63 S E Performance 4MATIC+. We drive it at the Buddh International Circuit.
Calendar-icon

By Shams Raza Naqvi

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 19, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The sports sedan completes the C Class lineup in Indian market
  • It is priced at Rs. 1.95 crore, ex-showroom
  • The sedan runs on the most powerful 4 cylinder engine in the world

Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance 4MATIC+ takes just 3.4 seconds to race from 0-100 kmph. It takes longer to say the name of the sedan. The third AMG launch for the German car brand in the India this year also completes the C Class lineup in our market. This includes the AMG C43 and the C 300 AMG line apart from of course the C C 200 & C 220d. Mercedes-AMG has made wholesome changes to the car in its new generation and we got to sample it at the best place possible in India - Buddh International Circuit.

 

 

Dynamics

Mercedes AMG C63s Image 27

The electric system alone makes 202 bhp & 320 Nm. 

 

Lets get straight to the point. At the heart of changes in the performance sedan in its new generation is well a change of heart! Gone is the 4.0-litre biturbo V8 seen on the previous gen and in comes the much smaller but more powerful 2.0 Inline 4 courtesy a hybrid setup. This means the sedan now makes a combined power of 671 bhp owing to the engine on the front and an electric motor at the rear. This is approximately 33 per cent more than the previous generation. With an additional 320 Nm torque coming from electric setup peak torque crosses into 4 digits and stops at an astonishing 1,020 Nm.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance Launched In India at Rs 1.95 Crore

Mercedes AMG C63s Image 28

The 6.1 kWh battery give a range of 13 kms in pure EV mode.

 

With a lot of tech derived from Formula 1, the C 63 feels powerful and responsive right from the word go. The electric exhaust gas turbocharger works beautifully with the 9-speed automatic gearbox resulting in a setup that just doesn’t know what turbo lag is. With as many as 8 drive modes this C 63 feels many cars rolled into one and could potentially cater to different kind of drivers. This also includes a pure electric mode where the PHEV system uses the 6.1 kWh battery to give a range of 13 kms. At just 89 kg though the battery pack doesn’t contribute significantly to the weight of the car.

 

Also Read: 2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Review: As Mad As Ever!

Mercedes AMG C63s Image 11

The C 63 runs on the most powerful four cylinder engine in the world. 

 

But unlike many other hybrids where the job of electric drivetrain is to ensure more efficiency here the idea is to boost performance. And there’s no better display of that in the Race mode where the boost function of the car gets activated. It only helped that the layout of Buddh circuit is already mapped onto the car and the driver knows exactly when to use the car to its full potential. This also prompts the sedan to go from 0-100 kmph in a mere 3.4 seconds. I could easily cross 250 kmph on the back straight at BIC while the standard AMG drivers package takes it up to 280 kmph.  

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz India Announces 3% Price Hike Across Lineup From January 1

Mercedes AMG C63s Image 13

The C 63 has come to India in plug-in hybrid form.

 

The 4MATIC+ all wheel drive system also comes with a drift mode adding nicely to the drive balance. A rear axle steering makes things even better while in track pace feature lap times are optimised using electric motor’s power. The Adaptive damping system with its three adjustable levels — Comfort, Sport, and  Sport+ adds another dimension to the car. Braking is good too but the optional ceramic composite system promises to enhance it even more. Probably the only thing that feels underwhelming is the exhaust note which is not as adrenaline pumping as the previous generations of the sedan.  

 

Design

Mercedes AMG C63s Image 6

The wheelbase and length both are more than the C Class. 

 

This AMG is one beautiful car to look at. While it has grown in size when compared to previous-gen it is also wider and longer than the car it is based on, the C Class. Highlights on the exterior include an AMG Panamericana grille, more aggressive bumpers and wider side skirts. A unique bonnet air outlet and electric air inserts add to dynamics. 20-inch forged AMG alloys fir nicely into the profile while quad exhausts, prominent diffuser and aggressive spoiler make for an interesting rear. There some exclusive paint options too and I really loved this Matte Graphite Grey Magno.  

 

Tech & Interiors

Mercedes AMG C63s Image 14

Cabin gets C Class features along with a carbon fibre finish & AMG steering.

 

The AMG C 63 borrows a large part of its cabin from the C Class. This incudes the latest MBUX system with dual 12.3-inch screens which provide added info on AMG and hybrid attributes. There’s also a standard 15-speaker Burmester sound system, ventilate seats and ambient lights. There are AMG specific elements too like an AMG steering wheel with rotors dials, carbon fibre finish and sport seats. The AMG performance seats our test car came with were great though and if you’re driving on the track, are just idea. For safety the sedan gets 7 airbags, active brake assist, 360-view cameras and a head up display.

 

Verdict

Mercedes AMG C63s Image 23

AMG performance seats are an option along with a sunroof. 

 

The most powerful four cylinder engine with the electric drivetrain presents the new-generation AMG C 63 with a whole new perspective, one that is capable to impress even the purists. The combination ensures a well-balanced car, one that is devoid of any major shortcomings. It gives a glimpse of the tech of the future specially on performance cars and south of Rs. 2 crore, the AMG C 63 S E Performance 4MATIC+ makes a solid case for itself. In case you decide to buy this one, a complimentary trip to Nürburgring awaits you which also could be incentive enough to buy this fantastic set of wheels.   

