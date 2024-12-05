Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 Cabriolet Review: Cruising In Style

Over the last decade, Mercedes-Benz India has had one of the most diverse car portfolios in the Indian luxury car market – be it its SUVs, SUV coupes, sedans, convertibles or performance cars. Two of these models previously offered in India included the C-class Cabriolet and the larger E-class Cabriolet though these were phased out as the models cycled to the newer generation. Now, both the aforementioned models have been replaced by a single model - the CLE. Offered in 300 guise only, the CLE Cabriolet is priced at Rs 1.10 crore (ex-showroom), certainly pricey considering 2023’s AMG E 53 Cabriolet was launched at 1.30 crore (ex-showroom) - though it’s now discontinued. So the question is, is it special enough to buy?



The CLE 300 is Mercedes' new entry convertible model in the India line-up.

Mercedes-Benz CLE 300: Design and Styling

Mercedes has tended to follow a Russian doll design theme with its recent generation of cars and that is also apparent in the CLE. The CLE cabriolet might be an all-new nomenclature to the Mercedes line-up but there is no getting away from the shared styling elements.



While the badge may CLE, the 2+2 Cabriolet is more closely related to the C-class than E-class.

The CLE shares much of its design with the latest C-class up front. The grille, bumpers and bonnet look to be common elements though the CLE does get marginally redesigned headlights with different DRL signatures. In profile, the CLE features prominent creases on the front fender and on the rear haunches while the sloping rear deck houses the hardcover for the folding soft-top to stow below.



The CLE sits lower to the ground than the standard C-class; roof tucks away below the rear deck.

Round the back, the CLE’s tail lamps look similar to those of other Mercedes coupes. The black trim connecting the two units almost adds a Star Wars-like Stormtrooper element to the rear. The rear bumper also looks to be straight from the C-class AMG Line parts bin, replete with fake exhaust ports trimmed in chrome.



Black trim element connecting the headlamps a nice design touch; bumper looks straight from the C-class parts bin.

On the whole, the exterior has a strong visual link to the current C-class, and while that may not be a bad thing—the C-class does look good—it just seems to take away from the CLE's individuality. The fabric roof, however, does lend the CLE an exotic touch, and with the roof down, the car will still draw eyeballs and more than occasional thumbs up from passers-by.



Standard 19-inch alloys look nice.

You also have a small list of customisation options as well including a choice of two roof colours - the black seen here or red - and a choice of standard and Manufaktur colours. The 19-inch alloy wheels are standard.



Mercedes-Benz CLE 300: Interior & Features



While the badge may end in an ‘E’, there is little link between the CLE and the new E-class inside the cabin. Open the door and you’re greeted by the same dashboard as in the C-class replete with the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, turbine-style backlit air-con vents and the large portrait-oriented touchscreen with a row of shortcut buttons below. Yes there are some differences such as the controls for folding the soft top roof and deploying the wind deflectors on the centre console and the front seats come with both ventilation and heating functions including a neck warmer function Mercedes calls Airscarf. The latter uses vents integrated into the headrest to blow warm air at the occupant’s neck to keep them warm when motoring in cooler climates with the roof down. The seat controls as always sit within reach on the doors and are again shared with the C-class. The seats themselves are very supportive and come with a variety of adjustments for added comfort.



The relation to the C-class is very noticeable inside; dashboard design is straight from the C-class

The soft-top roof can be operated at a speed of up to 60 kmph, and roughly takes about 20 seconds to stow or deploy.



Front seats are power adjustable, heated and cooled and are quite snug.

The CLE is a 2+2 seater and you do get a pair of rear seats replete with rear air-con vents. The seats themselves are part of the rear bulkhead so you do sit quite upright and legroom is a squeeze for larger adults. The two seats are separated by a console housing cupholders though there is no centre armrest. Access to the rear seats is gained by pulling the tabs on the front seat backrest. The action folds the seat back forward while the seat itself (passenger seat only) moves forward to create an aperture for entry though you do need to contort yourself to get in with the convertible roof closed. The driver seat’s backrest also folds forward though it does not automatically move forward to create more space.



Rear space is decent for a convertible but large adults will find space tight; tab on the front seat backrest folds seat for easier access to rear.

In terms of customisation, buyers can opt between three leather upholstery colours - black, red/black or the brown/black seen here. The carbon fibre finish and metal trim inserts however are the only trim options offered for the cabin.



Vents on the headrest blow warm air on the occupant's neck to enjoy open-top motoring in cooler climates; controls are located on the doors.

Speaking more on features, the CLE packs in a fair bit of tech including Mercedes’ 'Hey Mercedes’ voice assistant, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, Digital LED headlamps, a wireless charging pad tucked away within the centre console, Type C USB ports, Burmester 3D Sound System, powered front seats with memory function, heated and ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a head-up display and in-built navigation in the touchscreen.



Wind defector atop the windshield and behind the rear headrests help reduce turbulent airflow inside the cabin.

Mercedes-Benz CLE 300: Powertrain & Performance



Moving to the powertrain, the CLE 300 shares the same mild-hybrid 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine as the new C 300 petrol. The mill pushes out a maximum of 255 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque with the 48V mild-hybrid system providing an additional boost of 27 bhp and 250 Nm under hard acceleration. Power is sent to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic gearbox and 4Matic all-wheel drive.



The CLE is best enjoyed as a laid-back cruiser though it can pick up its skirt and go; steering isn't the most communicative.

To start with, the CLE is certainly quick with 0-100 kmph dusted in a claimed 6.6 seconds. In daily use, the CLE feels smooth to drive with the powertrain offering more than ample low-down grunt for driving in bumper-to-bumper traffic and pressing down harder on the accelerator gives you a nice burst of power. Accelerating hard is accompanied by a nice whoosh as the turbo spools up though there is no sporty exhaust note to go with it.



Sport suspension isn't harsh and dampens the impact from most potholes nicely.

The CLE also sits lower than the standard C-class featuring a sport suspension as standard. There is an underlying firmness to the set-up with small road imperfections felt in the cabin though Mercedes has got the damping just right with much of the sharp edges of potholes nicely rounded out. There are no adaptive dampers offered so ride quality cannot be adjusted. Of course, you do get drive modes that adjust the sensitivity of the powertrain and the steering feel. Sport sharpens up engine response and adds more weight to the steering while comfort is ideal for relaxed cruising. There is also an Individual mode that allows you to select individual settings for the steering and powertrain.



4Matic all-wheel drive is standard so traction is easy to find on most surfaces.

That said, the CLE feels more geared towards relaxed cruising than outright sporty driving. The steering while nice to hold, isn’t the most communicative and the engine while powerful in its own right doesn’t feel as free-revving as some others.



The 9-speed gearbox does well to keep up the pace under hard driving and offers almost seamless shifts whilst cruising.



Mercedes-Benz CLE 300: Should You Buy One?



From a practical standpoint, the CLE is unlikely to appeal to buyers. While yes it is technically a 2+2 convertible and can seat four adults on short trips, the car has its downsides. The lower ride height means that you will be crawling over most speed breakers with the occasional physics-defying monsters scraping the belly. Additionally, while the CLE may claim to have a 300-litre+ boot, half the space is used up by the spare wheel and tool kit while the rest gets taken up by the folded roof so you’re at best carrying a gym bag in the trunk. Yes, boot space does open out when the roof is up but be prepared to not have a spare wheel if you plan to go on a driving vacation. That said, the CLE still makes for an effective and comfortable cruiser with enough practicality to be used by two adults on a daily basis within the city.



The CLE won't score points for practicality as a family car but it's certainly a machine that will draw eyeballs, especially with the roof down.

From an emotional standpoint, the CLE makes much more sense. It’s a car that should be reserved for special occasions, like for early morning Sunday drives when the weather is pleasant and traffic is minimal to enjoy the wind in the hair or for an occasional jaunt through the city when the mood strikes.



The CLE 300 is priced at Rs 1.10 crore (ex-showroom).

At Rs 1.10 crore (ex-showroom), the CLE 300 is certainly pricey, especially when you consider that a little over a year back you could get a larger displacement AMG convertible for similar money. However, as things stand, it’s one of the few 2+2 convertibles to be on sale in the country with useable back seats and it will draw eyeballs wherever it goes.