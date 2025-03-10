car&bike Awards 2025: Mercedes-AMG C 63 SE Performance Has Been Crowned Performance Car Of The Year

The Mercedes-AMG C 63 SE Performance has bagged the prestigious 2025 car&bike Performance Car of the Year Award. This is the second consecutive time that Mercedes-Benz India has received this award. Last year, at the car&bike Awards 2024, the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster bagged the same title. Other cars that were nominated for the Performance Car of the Year category include – the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43, BMW M4 CS, and Porsche 911 GTS T-Hybrid.

The most powerful C-Class ditches the twin-turbocharged V8 for a downsized 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine paired with a plug-in hybrid system. Result, by itself, the engine develops 469 bhp and 545 Nm making it the most powerful production four-cylinder engine in the world. But that’s not it. The engine is also paired with an electric motor mounted on the rear axle that can produce up to 201 bhp and 320 Nm. Total system output stands at 671 bhp and 1020 Nm of peak torque.

It is on the racetrack where the C 63 truly feels at home, and that is where you can exploit its full potential. However, the car will keep you on your toes, and if you aren’t serious, the C 63 SE Performance will teach you a lesson or two. Transmission duties are handled by a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The PHEV system uses a 6.1 kWh battery providing 13 km of pure electric range.

Visually, the C63 AMG gets AMG-specific design elements that include the AMG Panamericana grille, more aggressive bumpers, wider side skirts, 20-inch forged alloys, a prominent rear diffuser and quad exhaust. Inside, the C63 has the same interior layout as the C-Class, with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and head-up display. The C63 also features the Burmester 3D sound system with 15 speakers. In line with other offerings from AMG, the car gets sports seats up front, an AMG steering wheel, and a choice of sportier interior trims and fabrics.