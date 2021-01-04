New Cars and Bikes in India
New Spy Pictures Of The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 Reveal Its Panoramic Sunroof

The new Mahindra XUV500 will be equipped with all the bells and whistles we have seen in newer models from its completion, of late.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
Highlights

  • It will be longer in proportions and will get a significant makeover.
  • It will also be equipped with all the latest features seen in its rivals.

A new set of spy images of the upcoming Mahindra XUV500 have surfaced online giving us a slightly better idea of its layout and features it will be equipped with. The most prominent of all is the panoramic sunroof that we can see in these new pictures and it will be safe to say that the new XUV500 will be equipped with all the bells and whistles we have seen in newer models from its completion, of late. Then we have already seen pictures of the 2021 Mahindra XUV500 undergoing winter testing Manali and we expect the new model will also get terrain modes along with an all-wheel drive (AWD) system.

Also Read: Mahindra To Focus On SUVs, Electric After Ending Ford JV Talks

The new Mahindra XUV500 is also expected to get terrain modes.

The new-gen Mahindra XUV500 SUV is expected to come with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). The carmaker has also said that it aims to get 5-star safety rating for the new-gen XUV500 and Scorpio, so we expect to see a host of standard safety features as well. The new model will be finished in new dual-tone black and beige upholstery and will be equipped with features like rear AC vents, electric parking brake, electric boot release, and multiple USB ports among others. The third row will get 50:50 split seats that can be fully folded to create a flat luggage space, and also have 3-point seat belts. The SUV also comes with a new centre console that sports large cup holders, a rotary dial which appears to be for terrain modes.

Also Read: Production Ready New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio SUV Spotted Testing

The new Mahindra XUV500 has also grown in proportions,

On the outside, the most prominent update visible in previous spy shots are new grille, new 18-inch alloy wheels and those sleeker LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, while the overall silhouette of the SUV has changed and it appears a bit longer now. The Mahindra XUV500 is expected to come with a new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine along with Mahindra's new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder mStallion turbocharged petrol engine that we already saw in the new Thar. We also expect Mahindra to offer automatic gearbox optional with both powertrains.

Image Source: Rushlane

