Hyundai Alcazar SUV: Top 5 Rivals

The Hyundai Alcazar is one of the newest additions to the ever-growing SUV space in India. Essentially the three-row version of the Creta, the Alcazar comes with some considerable changes that differentiate it from its 5-seater sibling. The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, while transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. It is priced from Rs. 16.30 lakh to Rs. 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Here are five models that currently rival the new Hyundai Alcazar in India.

Tata Safari

Like the Alcazar, the Tata Safari is also just months old in the market and it has already become fairly popular. In fact, this too is the three-row version of the existing Tata Harrier. Unlike the Alcazar, the Safari only comes with a 2.0-litre diesel motor, mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The Safari is priced between Rs. 14.99 lakh and Rs. 21.81 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

MG Hector Plus

The MG Hector Plus also comes in the same category as the Alcazar and Safari, as this too is based on the brand's 5-seater model, which in this case is the Hector. The features are pretty much identical, and it also gets the same 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines mated to a 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT automatic option. The Hector Plus is priced at Rs. 13.62 lakh to Rs. 19.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Mahindra XUV500

The Mahindra XUV500 has been the oldest player in this segment, and one of the most popular 7-seater SUVs in the market. While it will be replaced this year with the new XUV700, it's still on sale. Currently, it's powered by the tried and tested 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed automatic transmission. The XUV500 is priced from Rs. 14.15 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Jeep Compass

The Jeep Compass is not a three-row SUV, however, it's possible one of the most features rich SUVs in this segment and a very capable one as well. In fact, it's the only SUV that comes with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system as well. The SUV is powered by a 1.4-litre Multi-air petrol and a 2.0-litre Multi-jet diesel engine, while transmission choices include - a 6-speed manual, a 9-speed torque converter and a 7-speed DCT automatic unit. The Compass is priced between Rs. 17.19 lakh to Rs. 28.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Toyota Innova Crysta

Yes, the Innova Crysta is not an SUV, however, if it's a three-row vehicle that you need and the other option don't suit your requirements, then this one just might. The Innova Crysta is one of the more feature-rich MPVs in India and coupled with Toyota's reliable after-sales service, it's a total value for money package. It's offered in both petrol and diesel engine options, powered by a 2.7-litre engine and a 2.4-litre engine respectively. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic unit. The Innova Crysta is priced between Rs. 16.11 lakh to Rs. 24.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).