Mahindra To Stop Production Of XUV500 With The Launch Of The New XUV700

The Mahindra XUV500 was first launched in India in 2011 and it will be replaced by the new XUV700

Mahindra and Mahindra is all set to launch its new flagship SUV - the XUV700 in India this year. Based on the company's new W601 SUV platform, it was earlier believed to be the new-gen XUV500, however, now we have been told that the XUV700 be the official replacement for Mahindra's popular 7-seater SUV. Replying to our query regarding future production plans for the XUV500 in India, a Mahindra spokesperson said, "With the launch of XUV700, we will stop production of the XUV500." The SUV is slated to be launched later this year.

The Mahindra XUV500 was launched in 2011 as the company's flagship model. Pegged as the Cheetah-inspired SUV, the XUV500 became popular among enthusiasts looking for a premium SUV under ₹ 15 lakh, which was something missing in the market back then. However, with the launch of SUVs like the Creta, Seltos, and Jeep Compass, the XUV500 has become dated and that is where the new XUV700 comes in. Having said that, sources in the company have told us that Mahindra doesn't plan to kill the XUV500 brand. This means the name could be used for a future SUV.

The new Mahindra XUV700 is built on the company's new W601 SUV platform

Based on a new monocoque platform, the new XUV700 takes things a few notches higher. Claimed to come with all the latest world-class safety features, the XUV700 will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options, with manual and automatic transmissions choices, along with optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) capabilities. Based on the spy photos we have seen so far, the new XUV700 will come with features like option electronic parking brakes, and Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) as well. Other features we expect to see are at least 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, all 4 disc brakes and more.

Visually, several previous spy photos have revealed that the new XUV700 will come with full-LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, a new large grille, sporty alloy wheels and new horizontally mounted LED taillights. Interestingly, the signature paw-like door handles of the XUV500 will be replaced with more modern flush-fitting door handles.

The 2021 Mahindra XUV700 will come with a host of premium features

The cabin of the new Mahindra XUV700 will get a large, Mercedes-Benz-style single unit screen, which will get split displays for infotainment and instrument cluster. Spy photos have also shown that the interior trim itself is treated in stitched faux leather inserts, and it comes in a dual-tone black and beige combination. The features list is likely to include - a new flat-bottom steering wheel, satin-finished interior grab handles, and wide air-con vents with chrome bezels. The SUV is also likely to come with features like - Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, a sunroof, and we won't be surprised if Mahindra decides to offer a wireless charger as well.

