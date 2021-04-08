carandbike logo
search

Upcoming Mahindra XUV700: 10 Things We Know So Far

The new Mahindra XUV700 is slated to be launched in Q2 FY2022 and will be manufactured at the company's manufacturing facility at Chakan in Maharashtra.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
3,318  Views
The new Mahindra XUV700 is built on the company's all-new global SUV platform W601 expand View Photos
The new Mahindra XUV700 is built on the company's all-new global SUV platform W601

Highlights

  • The new Mahindra XUV700 is built on the latest W601 platform
  • The new XUV700 will get heavy visual updates and more premium features
  • The XUV700 is slated to be launched in Q2 FY2022

Mahindra has just dropped the name of its upcoming SUV and it will be called the XUV700. Initially believed to be the new-generation XUV500, the new SUV is built on the all-new global SUV platform W601 and Mahindra claims that it will come with several first-in-segment technologies and features. The XUV700 is slated to be launched in Q2 FY2022 and will be manufactured at the company's manufacturing facility at Chakan in Maharashtra. Here are 10 things you need to know about the upcoming SUV.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 Is The Company's New SUV; Launch In Q2 FY22

1mn22504

The new Mahindra XUV700 will be launched in India in Q2 FY2022

  1. The name of the new Mahindra XUV700, like other XUV, TUV and KUV models in the company's stable, is pronounced as XUV, 7 double 'Oh' and not seven hundred the number.
  2. The new SUV will be slotted below the company's current flagship Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV, however, it's still unclear whether the existing XUV500 will continue to be on offer. If it does, then Mahindra will position the SUV below the upcoming XUV700.
  3. The XUV700 is claimed to come with all the latest world-class safety features. In fact, the company's ex-CEO Pawan Goenka has told carandbike that all-new SUVs, in the company's stable, will be safe enough to at least get a 4-star rating from Global NCAP. Talking about the W601 in particular he had mentioned that it will get a 5-star rating.
    5uavr1go

    Mahindra says 2021 XUV700 will come with all the latest world-class safety features

  4. Based on the spy photos we have seen so far, the new XUV700 will come with features like option electronic parking brakes, and Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) as well. Other features we expect to see are at least 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, all 4 disc brakes and more.
  5. The upcoming Mahindra XUV700 will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options, manual and automatic transmissions choices, along with optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) capabilities. The engine specifications are yet to be announced but we believe it will get the new 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines.
  6. Visually, several previous spy photos have revealed that the new XUV700 will come with full-LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, a new large grille, sporty alloy wheels and new horizontally mounted LED taillamps.
    gp35s4c8

    The upcoming Mahindra XUV700 will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options, along with optional All-Wheel-Drive

  7. One of the interesting features on offer will be the new door handles. The cheetah-inspired XUV500 will no longer get those signature paw-like door handles, instead, the SUV will come with new flush-fitting door handles which are visible in these images.
  8. Spy photos have also revealed that inside, the biggest highlight of the new Mahindra XUV700's cabin will be the large, Mercedes-Benz-style single unit screen, which will get split displays for infotainment and instrument cluster. The cabin trim itself is treated in stitched faux leather inserts, and it comes in a dual-tone black and beige combination.
    6cqd6pkg

    2021 Mahindra XUV700's interior is treated in stitched faux leather inserts, and gets a large single unit screen for infotainment and instrument cluster

  9. The 2021 XUV500 will also come with a new multi-functional flat-bottom steering wheel, satin-finished interior grab handles, and wide air-con vents with chrome bezels. The SUV is also likely to come with features like - Apple Carplay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, a sunroof, and we won't be surprised if Mahindra decides to offer a wireless charger as well.
  10. Upon launch, the new Mahindra XUV700 will compete with the likes of the new Tata Safari and the MG Hector Plus. The SUV will be a big setup compared to the existing XUV500. We expect a festive season launch.
0 Comments

Spy Photo Source

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Mahindra Cars

  • Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
  • Mahindra Thar Without Roof
    Mahindra Thar Without Roof
  • Mahindra Thar With Roof
    Mahindra Thar With Roof
  • Mahidra Bolero Camper Front View
    Mahidra Bolero Camper Front View
  • Mahidra Bolero Camper Side View
    Mahidra Bolero Camper Side View
  • Scorpio Front Side Profile
    Scorpio Front Side Profile
  • Scorpio Front Profile
    Scorpio Front Profile
  • Scorpio Front Grille
    Scorpio Front Grille
  • Mahindra Bolero Grill
    Mahindra Bolero Grill
  • Mahindra Bolero X Sharped Bumper
    Mahindra Bolero X Sharped Bumper
  • Mahindra Xuv300floating Roof Design
    Mahindra Xuv300floating Roof Design
  • Striking Led Drls
    Striking Led Drls
  • Xuv 300 Aggressivechrome Front Grill
    Xuv 300 Aggressivechrome Front Grill
  • Mahindra Supro Side Front
    Mahindra Supro Side Front
  • Mahindra Supro Front
    Mahindra Supro Front
  • Mahindra Supro Rear
    Mahindra Supro Rear
  • New Design Sporty Metallic Grey Spoke Alloy Wheels
    New Design Sporty Metallic Grey Spoke Alloy Wheels
  • New Dynamic X Type Spare Wheel Cover
    New Dynamic X Type Spare Wheel Cover
  • New Muscular Piano Black Front Grille
    New Muscular Piano Black Front Grille
  • 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Facelift Runing Side Shot
    2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Facelift Runing Side Shot
  • 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side View
    2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side View
  • 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side Profile
    2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side Profile
  • Mahindra E20 Front
    Mahindra E20 Front
  • Mahindra E20 Charging View
    Mahindra E20 Charging View
  • Mahindra E20 Rear 3 4th View1
    Mahindra E20 Rear 3 4th View1
  • Mahindra Xylo Front 3 4th View
    Mahindra Xylo Front 3 4th View
  • Mahindra Xylo Front Profile
    Mahindra Xylo Front Profile
  • Mahindra Xylo Side
    Mahindra Xylo Side
x
Hyundai Alcazar: The First Encounter
Hyundai Alcazar: The First Encounter
Mahindra XUV700 Is The Company’s New SUV; Launch In Q2 FY22
Mahindra XUV700 Is The Company’s New SUV; Launch In Q2 FY22
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 India Launch Details Revealed
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 India Launch Details Revealed
Hero Electric To Invest Rs. 700 Crore To Increase Production Capacity
Hero Electric To Invest Rs. 700 Crore To Increase Production Capacity
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities