Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Could Get Level 1 Autonomous Technology

If launched with ADAS, it will be the first SUV in its segment to be equipped with Level 1 autonomous technology.

Charanpreet Singh
The second-gen Mahindra XUV500 SUV might be equipped with ADAS technology expand View Photos
The second-gen Mahindra XUV500 SUV might be equipped with ADAS technology

Highlights

  • All new Mahindra XUV500 is likely to be launched in India by H1, 2021
  • The new XUV500 will get heavy visual updates and more premium features
  • The next-gen XUV500 will come with new 2.0-litre petrol & diesel engines

The new-generation XUV500 SUV will be the next big launch from Mahindra and Mahindra. The utility manufacturer is extensively testing the next-gen XUV500 in the country, courtesy of several spy pictures that we have already seen on the internet. Yet again, a test mule of the Mahindra XUV500 has been spotted doing rounds. The new spy images suggest that the new Mahindra XUV500 could feature advanced driver assistance technology (ADAS), similar to what we recently on the new MG Gloster full-size SUV.

Also Read: Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted With Production-Spec Parts​

0d2rd7co

The new Mahindra XUV500 will be a lot more premium and gets a host of smart features

A closer look at the spy images reveals a radar sensor integrated into the front bumper and a front-facing camera is mounted at the top of the windshield. If the SUV comes laden with level 1 autonomous technology, sensors will play a crucial role here particularly for systems such as frontal collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control. If launched with ADAS, it will be the first SUV in its segment to be equipped with Level 1 autonomous technology. 
o0boj0jo

The test mule of the Mahindra XUV500 is fitted with steel rims, suggesting it could be a lower-trim variant  

The Indian carmaker is expected to launch the all-new Mahindra XUV500 SUV in India in the first half of next year. The SUV will sport a new front grille, full LED headlamps, new alloy wheels, LED taillamps, new horizontal aircon vents, a larger horizontal display for the infotainment system, all-new interiors with black upholstery, a larger flat-bottomed steering wheel, a new instrument console with a bigger MID unit and more.

0lokbdf8

The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will get new 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and diesel engines

Also Read: Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing Again

Under the hood, the SUV is likely to be powered by a new 2.0-litre diesel engine that has been under works for quite some time now. The new oil burner is expected to be more powerful than the current 2.2-litre engine. Apart from the diesel engine, the Mahindra XUV500 is also expected to be seen in petrol derivative, which could be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged unit. It will be tuned to make 187 bhp and 380 Nm of power figures.

Source 1; Source 2 

Mahindra XUV500

Mahindra XUV500

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 13.58 - 19.31 Lakh
EMI Starts
28,1909% / 5 yrs
SUV
Petrol , Diesel
Automatic , Manual
13.6 - 16 Kmpl
Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Review
04:14
Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Apr-18 01:47 PM IST
Tata Hexa vs Mahindra XUV500, Monsoon Tips For Cars and Bikes, Audi Q3 Facelift and Ask SVP
21:52
Tata Hexa vs Mahindra XUV500, Monsoon Tips For Cars and Bikes, Audi Q3 Facelift and Ask SVP
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 22-Jun-17 08:30 PM IST
CNB Bazaar Buzz: Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Review, Add Bluetooth to Audio System, ASK SVP & Daimler's India Plan
21:51
CNB Bazaar Buzz: Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Review, Add Bluetooth to Audio System, ASK SVP & Daimler's India Plan
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 28-May-15 08:30 PM IST
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Facelift Runing Side Shot
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Facelift Runing Side Shot
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side View
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side View
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Rear Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Rear Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Headlamp
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Headlamp
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Front Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Front Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Alloy Wheels
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Alloy Wheels
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Engine
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Engine
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Runing Shot
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Runing Shot
Mahindra Xuv500 Front Side View
Mahindra Xuv500 Front Side View
Mahindra Xuv500 Sportz Edition
Mahindra Xuv500 Sportz Edition
Mahindra Xuv500 Front View
Mahindra Xuv500 Front View
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Hill Control Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Hill Control Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Front Frill View
Mahindra Xuv500 Front Frill View
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Wiper Headlamp Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Wiper Headlamp Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Scuff Plate Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Scuff Plate Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Chrome Lining Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Chrome Lining Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Drl Light
Mahindra Xuv500 Drl Light
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Esp Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Esp Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Fog Lamps Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Fog Lamps Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Bonnet Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Bonnet Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Rear Aplique Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Rear Aplique Big
Mahindra Xuv500 What New Img2 Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 What New Img2 Zoom
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Dashboard
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Dashboard
Mahindra Xuv500 Roof Img Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Roof Img Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Push Button Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Push Button Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Features 6way Seat Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features 6way Seat Big
Mahindra Xuv500 What New Img7 Big
Mahindra Xuv500 What New Img7 Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Fatc Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Fatc Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features 6airbags Big 1
Mahindra Xuv500 Features 6airbags Big 1
Mahindra Xuv500 Features 8way Seat Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features 8way Seat Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Blue Lighting Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Blue Lighting Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Voice Messaging Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Voice Messaging Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Dashboard Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Dashboard Zoom
