Mahindra Associates With Four IPL-T20 Teams As Official SUV Partner

Mahindra and Mahindra has announced its association as the official SUV partner with four T20 league teams - Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals. The collaboration will encompass several promotional activities online and offline, for consumers and fans.

Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, " We are thrilled to be associated with four marquee teams competing in the T20 league as the official SUV partner. This association presents a perfect opportunity to connect with our customers and fans in a unique and engaging way. We are looking forward to planning a variety of on-ground activities.

Through this association, the automaker will engage its fans in various activities such as meet and greet sessions with their favourite cricket players from the four above-mentioned teams, while they can also stand a chance to win replicas, merchandise, and match tickets. Although, the meet and greet session will be only for the fans who win the contest organised by Mahindra during the 2023 IPL season.

Recently, Mahindra was the title sponsor of IBA Women's World Boxing Championships 2023. Mahindra rewarded Nikhat Zareen the winner of the ‘Mahindra Emerging Boxing Icon’ a brand-New Mahindra Thar. The automaker has previously rewarded India athletes who had gained recognition in the country, including Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra.