Mahindra XUV700 Crosses 1,00,000 Units Production Milestone

The Mahindra XUV700 has crossed the 1,00,000-unit production milestone in India. First launched in August 2021, Mahindra took less than two years to achieve this target, which is commendable for an SUV like the XUV700. Since its launch, the XUV700 has witnessed huge demand in India, with a waiting period for the SUV going as high as over 12 months. The company has ramped up production a couple of times to match the growing demand. So far, the company has already sold over 97,000 units in India.

The Mahindra XUV700 is currently the company’s flagship model, and it is offered in two key trims – MX and AX, and while the former is offered in four variants, the latter comes in three options – AX3, AX5 and AX7, which are further classified into 26 iterations, based on engine and transmission. Right now, the Mahindra XUV700 is priced from Rs. 14 lakh to Rs. 26.18 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Depending on the variant you choose, the XUV700 comes with some smart features like – LED headlights, LED DRLs, LED taillights, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the car comes with premium fit and finish, with a 6- and 7-seater layout option, panoramic sunroof and a large single-unit screen that houses two 10.25-inch displays for infotainment and instrumentation. Mahindra also offers its connected car technology AdrenoX with the top-of-the-line variant and select variants of the XUV700 also come with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) functionalities.

The XUV700 is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options - a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine or a 2.2-litre diesel motor. Both come with the option of either a manual or an automatic transmission and the former also comes with AWD (all-wheel drive) as an option.