Mahindra Launches XUV700 In South Africa; Kick Starts New Expedition In The Southern Part Of The Continent

Mahindra is hosting a 3 stage expedition with the first one - Karoo Expedition - already over, and the second expedition - XUV700: Explore Active Living - set to kick off soon.
27-Nov-22 04:38 PM IST
Mahindra has launched the XUV700 mid-size SUV in South Africa. Acclaimed by critics and consumers alike, the Mahindra XUV700 saw unparalleled demand when it was launched in India, which sent the waiting periods soaring. Now however, Mahindra is taking the SUV overseas, to a market where it has been present in for over 18 years. Prices for the Mahindra XUV700 in South Africa start at 474,999 South African Rands, which is equivalent to Rs. 22.70 lakhs. M&M has opened pre-bookings for the SUV in the country.

Apart from the launch of the XUV700, Mahindra is also hosting an expedition in the southern part of the African continent. Mahindra was geared up to commence a triology of expeditions, and after completing the first leg of that - the Karoo Expedition - Mahindra is now set to commence the XUV700 - Explore Active Living expedition.

