  car&bike And Mahindra Enter India Book Of Records For Driving XUV400 EV Across Rann Of Kutch On A Single Charge

car&bike And Mahindra Enter India Book Of Records For Driving XUV400 EV Across Rann Of Kutch On A Single Charge

Electrifying the Rann Challenge is done and dusted!
authorBy Jafar Rizvi
3 mins read
09-May-23 06:20 PM IST
Highlights
  • It is the first electric vehicle to travel across Rann of Kutch
  • The journey commenced from Bajana-Gujrat and concluded at White Rann, a part of the Greater Rann of Kutch, lasting for over 12 hours
  • The Mahindra XUV 400 EV EL gets a 39.4 kWh unit offering a claimed range of 456 km

car&bike and Mahindra XUV 400 EV have earned a place in the India Book of Records for driving the electric SUV across the Rann of Kutch on a single charge. The Mahindra XUV400 has become the first-ever EV to achieve this feat. The journey began on March 23, 2023, at 6:19 am from Bajana in Gujarat. It continued through the Rann of Kutch and concluded at 6:34 pm at the White Rann, a part of the Greater Rann of Kutch, lasting for over 12 hours. The vehicle was driven at an average speed of 35.9 kmph throughout the journey, covering 337 km.

Team members of Mahindra Automotive, car&bike and India Book of Records 

 

The all-electric Mahindra XUV400 also features three driving modes, Fun, Fast, and Fearless. The EV adjusts the steering and throttle response along with the level of regenerative braking as per the mode. The driving mode was changed to fearless at a certain patch to cover the ground rapidly. 

Commenting on the drive, Ninand Mirajgaonkar, Head of Curated Content at carandbike, said, “Driving across the Rann of Kutch on a single charge was an enlightening experience. We started on the backfoot with unseasonal rains that made parts of the journey even more challenging with slush. Once we started though, the capabilities of the XUV400 made it easier as we progressed through the day, not only were we always on track in terms of range, but by the end of the journey we were convinced that on everyday roads we will be able to extract even more range for the XUV400”.

The XUV 400 EV EL gets a larger battery pack of 39.4 kW offering 456 km on a single charge

 

The XUV400 EC gets a 34.5 kWh battery pack offering 375 km of range, while the EL packs a larger 39.4 kWh unit offering a claimed 456 km per charge. Both variants, though, get the same electric motor outputting 110 kW and 310 Nm. Mahindra claims a 0-100 kmph time of 8.3 seconds for its electric SUV and a top speed of 150 kmph. The EC will be available with a 3.3 kW charger out of the box, with an additional outlay letting buyers upgrade to a faster 7.2 kW unit. The EL, meanwhile, will get the 7.2 kW charger as standard.

 

Also Read: Auto Sales April 2023: Mahindra Utility Vehicle Sales Grow 57 Per Cent Year-On-Year

 

The SUV’s bookings reached the 10,000 units mark within one week of the order books opening

 

Initially, when Mahindra opened bookings for the XUV 400 EV, the company announced that bookings for the electric SUV had crossed the 10,000-unit mark. The SUV reached the milestone within one week of the order books opening. The price of the XUV 400 EV starts at Rs. 16 lakh and goes up to Rs. 19.19 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

Trending Now