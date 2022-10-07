New Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.35 Lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched a more powerful turbo petrol version of its popular subcompact SUV, the XUV300. Christened as the Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport, the model is offered in three trim options – W6, W8 and W8(O), priced from Rs 10.35 lakh to Rs. 12.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It is the first Mahindra SUV to be powered by an all-new 1.2-litre mStallion TGDi engine, the newest addition to the mStallion family of engines, which so far included only the 2.0-litre four-cylinder engines, which are currently offered with the Thar, XUV700 and the new Scorpio N.

Mahindra XUV300 TGDi Mono Tone Dual Tone W6 TGDi Rs. 10.35 Lakh NA W8 TGDi Rs. 11.65 Lakh Rs. 11.80 Lakh W8 (O) TGDi Rs. 12.75 Lakh Rs. 12.90 Lakh

The SUV comes in three colour options – Blazing Bronze, Pearl White and Napoli Black, which are offered in dual-tone options as well.

R Velusamy, President - Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “The new TurboSport series powered by the TGDi powertrain has been developed for the Thrillennials seeking the ultimate driving experience. The XUV300 TGDi has been engineered to offer an edge in performance, safety, comfort and style for customers looking for an adrenaline-packed SUV.”

The engine is tuned to make around 128 bhp at 5000 rpm and develops a peak torque of 230 Nm at 1500-3750 rpm.

The Mahindra XUV300 TGDi comes with an 1197 cc, inline-3-cylinder turbocharged gasoline direct injection (TGDi) motor that comes with four valves and dual VVT (variable valve timing) technology. The engine is tuned to make around 128 bhp at 5000 rpm and develops a peak torque of 230 Nm at 1500-3750 rpm. The torque output can be bumped up to 250 Nm with the transient over boost function. The SUV can do a 0-60 kmph sprint in 5 seconds and comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport 1.2-Litre mStallion TGDi Displacement 1197 cc Max Power 128 bhp @ 5000 rpm Max Torque 230 Nm @ 1500-3750 rpm Transmission 6-speed manual

The carmaker says that the XUV300 TurboSport draws inspiration from the Mahindra Super XUV300, the current Indian National Rally Champion (INRC) forerunner and the winner of 6 national rallies since its rally debut in 2019. Visually, this new turbo petrol XUV300 comes with several styling additions to signify its sporty character, which include – red accents on the grille and bumper, piano black finishes, new 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, and a dual-tone exterior option. The SUV comes in three colour options – Blazing Bronze, Pearl White and Napoli Black, which come in both mono-tone and dual-tone options.

The cabin gets premium leatherette upholstery, passive keyless entry with push button start, and a 7-inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The cabin, on the other hand, gets an all-black interior with red accents and chrome-finish pedals. Other features on offer include - electric sunroof with anti-pinch function, dual-zone automatic air-con system, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, premium leatherette upholstery, passive keyless entry with push button start, and a 7-inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.