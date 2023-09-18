2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Tata Motors recently launched the facelifted version of the Nexon at a starting price of Rs 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom), setting its sights on the fiercely competitive compact SUV segment. With a comprehensive cosmetic overhaul and various feature enhancements, the Nexon renews its rivalry with the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and other subcompact SUVs.

In terms of its powertrain, Tata has retained the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel mills from the outgoing Nexon. Moreover, compared to its rivals which offer a handful of variants, the Nexon has nine different automatic variants available. For the petrol, there is a 5-speed MT, a 6-speed MT/AMT or a 7-speed DCT to choose from. Whereas the diesel gets a 6-speed MT/AMT option.

Let us break down the pricing of the Tata Nexon facelift and compare it with its competitors to see how it stacks up.

Models Petrol-MT Petrol-AT Diesel-MT Diesel AT Tata Nexon Rs 8.10 lakh – Rs 13.50 lakh Rs 12.12 lakh – Rs 12.89 lakh Rs 11 lakh – Rs 14.90 lakh Rs 13 lakh – Rs 15.49 lakh Maruti Suzuki Brezza Rs 8.29 lakh – Rs 12.64 lakh Rs 11.15 lakh – Rs 14.14 lakh - - Mahindra XUV300 Rs 7.99 lakh – Rs 12.76 lakh Rs 10.71 lakh – Rs 13.46 lakh Rs 10.22 lakh – Rs 14.08 lakh Rs 12.31 lakh – Rs 14.76 lakh Kia Sonet Rs 7.79 lakh – Rs 9.64 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh – Rs 13.89 lakh Rs 9.95 lakh -Rs 14 lakh (iMT) Rs 13.05 lakh – Rs 14.89 lakh Hyundai Venue Rs 7.77 lakh – Rs 12.80 lakh Rs 13.23 lakh – Rs 13.48 lakh Rs 10.46 lakh – Rs 13.34 lakh - Renault Kiger Rs 6.50 lakh – Rs 10.23 lakh Rs 8.47 lakh – Rs 11.23 lakh - - Nissan Magnite Rs 6.0 lakh – Rs 10.08 lakh Rs 10 lakh – Rs 10.86 lakh - -

Tata Nexon:

The Tata Nexon is offered in both AMT and DCT options for its variants, providing buyers with more choices in terms of transmission. The pricing strategy of the Nexon facelift positions it competitively within the segment, making it a strong contender for those looking for a feature-packed compact SUV. Moreover, it is available in 11 variations and 6 colour options.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza:

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza, a prominent player in the compact SUV market, offers competitive pricing in the petrol manual transmission category, ranging from Rs 8.29 lakh to Rs 12.64 lakh. However, it loses out on a diesel option, setting it apart from the Tata Nexon and a few other offerings in both fuel types.

Mahindra XUV300:

Mahindra's XUV300 covers a wide pricing spectrum, starting at Rs 7.99 lakh and going up to Rs 14.76 lakh. It competes closely with the Nexon in the petrol manual transmission segment but has a noticeable difference in the pricing of its top-end diesel automatic variant. The XUV300 undercuts the Nexon while offering the most affordable entry-level automatic variant.

Kia Sonet:

Kia's Sonet boasts affordability in the petrol manual transmission category, with pricing starting at Rs 7.79 lakh. However, it lacks a traditional diesel manual option - getting an iMT instead, setting it apart from rivals. The Sonet's petrol automatic variants also come in a decent price range.

Hyundai Venue:

The Hyundai Venue's prices start from Rs 7.77 lakh and go up to Rs 13.48 lakh. It aligns well with the Nexon in terms of affordability, especially in the petrol manual transmission segment. However, it does not offer a diesel manual variant with as competitive a price as the Nexon. Also, the Venue has the costliest entry-level automatic option.

Renault Kiger:

Renault's Kiger is a budget-friendly option, with pricing ranging from Rs 6.50 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh. It positions itself as an economical choice, but it does not provide a diesel option, which is a significant difference compared to Nexon's lineup.

Nissan Magnite:

Nissan's Magnite is another cost-effective alternative, with pricing starting at Rs 6.0 lakh and going up to Rs 10.86 lakh. Similar to the Kiger, it doesn't offer a diesel variant. However, it misses out on various features offered in the Nexon but it stands out with its affordable petrol manual transmission models.

The Tata Nexon has become one of the most popular subcompact SUVs available in the country. It sure offers a range of premium features including a large 10.25-inch touchscreen display, a digital driver's display, a 360-degree camera, six standard airbags, dynamic turn signals, JBL sound system, connected car tech, a sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, cruise control and a blind spot monitoring system. However, the Venue holds an advantage over the Nexon with its advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) offering.

In conclusion, the Tata Nexon impresses with its comprehensive range of options, covering both petrol and diesel choices with manual and automatic transmissions. While some competitors offer affordability in specific segments, the Nexon appears to be versatile and has competitive pricing across the board, making it a strong contender in the compact SUV market.