Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted With Production-Spec Parts

New spy photos of the next-generation Mahindra XUV500 have surfaced online, and this time around we get to see the SUV with a production-spec grille, LED headlamps, alloy wheels and LED taillamps. While the heavy camouflage on the SUV doesn't reveal the design of the headlights and taillights, judging by the exposed area, we can tell that both are full LED units, and the taillamps, in particular, will be horizontal units unlike the vertically stacked ones on the current model. As for the wheels, they are a set of twin-5-spoke alloys, and they too are camouflaged.

The new Mahindra XUV500 appears to get horizontal LED taillamps, unlike the existing vertical units

Some of the other features that are visible here include a new spoiler with high-mounted LED stop lamp, beefy rear bumper with reflectors, roof rails, rear windshield wiper, and new ORVMs. However, one of the most important updates will be the door handles. The cheetah-inspired XUV500 will no longer get those signature paw-like door handles, instead, the SUV will come with new flush-fitting door handles which are visible in these images. One of the previous spy photos of the SUV already gave us a glimpse of the new XUV500's production-spec grille, which gets the signature 7-slots, but that one was sporting dummy headlamps and taillamps.

The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will get a set of new 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and diesel engines

Also, based on other spy images, we know that the SUV will get an all-new interior, with upmarket styling and features. Updates will include - new horizontal aircon vents, a larger horizontal display for the infotainment system, new black upholstery, a larger flat-bottomed steering wheel, and more. The SUV will also get a new instrument console with a bigger MID unit. We also expect the new-generation XUV500 to be more feature-loaded than before.

Powertrain wise, the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will come with a new 2.0-litre diesel engine that the carmaker has been working on, along with Mahindra's new 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine that offers 187 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque. This will make the new XUV500 the most powerful one yet. Both the diesel and petrol engines are likely to be offered in manual and automatic options.

