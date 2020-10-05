New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted With Production-Spec Parts

The new spy photos of the upcoming 2021 Mahindra XUV500 give us a glimpse of its production-spec LED taillamps, new alloy wheels and the new door handles.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The new Mahindra XUV500 will be a lot more premium and gets a host of smart features

Highlights

  • The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 gets a set of LED headlamps and taillamps
  • The new XUV500 also gets new alloys and flush-fitting door handles
  • The new XUV500 will come with new 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines

New spy photos of the next-generation Mahindra XUV500 have surfaced online, and this time around we get to see the SUV with a production-spec grille, LED headlamps, alloy wheels and LED taillamps. While the heavy camouflage on the SUV doesn't reveal the design of the headlights and taillights, judging by the exposed area, we can tell that both are full LED units, and the taillamps, in particular, will be horizontal units unlike the vertically stacked ones on the current model. As for the wheels, they are a set of twin-5-spoke alloys, and they too are camouflaged.

Also Read: New-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Launch Deferred To FY 2021-22

8run9b8

The new Mahindra XUV500 appears to get horizontal LED taillamps, unlike the existing vertical units

Some of the other features that are visible here include a new spoiler with high-mounted LED stop lamp, beefy rear bumper with reflectors, roof rails, rear windshield wiper, and new ORVMs. However, one of the most important updates will be the door handles. The cheetah-inspired XUV500 will no longer get those signature paw-like door handles, instead, the SUV will come with new flush-fitting door handles which are visible in these images. One of the previous spy photos of the SUV already gave us a glimpse of the new XUV500's production-spec grille, which gets the signature 7-slots, but that one was sporting dummy headlamps and taillamps.

Also Read: 2021 Mahindra XUV500 Again Spied Up-Close In Chennai

a5t5skng

The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will get a set of new 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and diesel engines

Also, based on other spy images, we know that the SUV will get an all-new interior, with upmarket styling and features. Updates will include - new horizontal aircon vents, a larger horizontal display for the infotainment system, new black upholstery, a larger flat-bottomed steering wheel, and more. The SUV will also get a new instrument console with a bigger MID unit. We also expect the new-generation XUV500 to be more feature-loaded than before.

Also Read: Next-Generation Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing In India Again During Lockdown

Powertrain wise, the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will come with a new 2.0-litre diesel engine that the carmaker has been working on, along with Mahindra's new 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine that offers 187 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque. This will make the new XUV500 the most powerful one yet. Both the diesel and petrol engines are likely to be offered in manual and automatic options.

0 Comments

Source: TeamBHP

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020

Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020
Tesla To Buy German Battery Assembly Maker: Report

Tesla To Buy German Battery Assembly Maker: Report
All-Electric Jaguar I-Pace Variant Details Revealed Ahead Of India Launch

All-Electric Jaguar I-Pace Variant Details Revealed Ahead Of India Launch
MG Hector Facelift Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage

MG Hector Facelift Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
Rolls-Royce Completes Test Of The World's Fastest All-Electric Plane

Rolls-Royce Completes Test Of The World's Fastest All-Electric Plane
Honda Confirms 17th U.S. Death In Takata Airbag Rupture

Honda Confirms 17th U.S. Death In Takata Airbag Rupture
2020 Audi Q2 Compact SUV Bookings Open In India

2020 Audi Q2 Compact SUV Bookings Open In India
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted With Production-Spec Parts

Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted With Production-Spec Parts
Mahindra Emerges As Largest Commercial Vehicle Maker In India In The First Half Of FY21

Mahindra Emerges As Largest Commercial Vehicle Maker In India In The First Half Of FY21
London Transport Regulator Strips Ola's Operating Licence Over Public Safety Failings

London Transport Regulator Strips Ola's Operating Licence Over Public Safety Failings
Tesla To Buy German Battery Assembly Maker: Report

Tesla To Buy German Battery Assembly Maker: Report
Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020

Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020
All-Electric Jaguar I-Pace Variant Details Revealed Ahead Of India Launch

All-Electric Jaguar I-Pace Variant Details Revealed Ahead Of India Launch
MG Hector Facelift Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage

MG Hector Facelift Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
Honda Confirms 17th U.S. Death In Takata Airbag Rupture

Honda Confirms 17th U.S. Death In Takata Airbag Rupture
Alieno Reveals The Cabin Of The Arcanum All-Electric Hypercar

Alieno Reveals The Cabin Of The Arcanum All-Electric Hypercar
Rolls-Royce Completes Test Of The World's Fastest All-Electric Plane

Rolls-Royce Completes Test Of The World's Fastest All-Electric Plane
PM Modi Inaugurates The World's Longest Highway Tunnel, The Atal Tunnel

PM Modi Inaugurates The World's Longest Highway Tunnel, The Atal Tunnel
India's Petrol Sales Jump To Pre-Covid Levels In September, Diesel Improves

India's Petrol Sales Jump To Pre-Covid Levels In September, Diesel Improves
Tata HBX Micro SUV With Tri-Arrow Grille Spotted Testing Again In India

Tata HBX Micro SUV With Tri-Arrow Grille Spotted Testing Again In India
Tesla Reports Record Quarterly Deliveries, But Model 3 Sales Underwhelm Bulls

Tesla Reports Record Quarterly Deliveries, But Model 3 Sales Underwhelm Bulls
2020 Audi Q2 Compact SUV Bookings Open In India

2020 Audi Q2 Compact SUV Bookings Open In India
Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020

Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020
Tata HBX Micro SUV With Tri-Arrow Grille Spotted Testing Again In India

Tata HBX Micro SUV With Tri-Arrow Grille Spotted Testing Again In India
Rolls-Royce Completes Test Of The World's Fastest All-Electric Plane

Rolls-Royce Completes Test Of The World's Fastest All-Electric Plane
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals

Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
All-Electric Jaguar I-Pace Variant Details Revealed Ahead Of India Launch

All-Electric Jaguar I-Pace Variant Details Revealed Ahead Of India Launch

Mahindra XUV500

Mahindra XUV500
Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 13.58 - 19.31 Lakh
EMI Starts
28,1909% / 5 yrs
SUV
Petrol , Diesel
Automatic , Manual
13.6 Kmpl , 16 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
 compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Review
04:14
Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Apr-18 01:47 PM
Tata Hexa vs Mahindra XUV500, Monsoon Tips For Cars and Bikes, Audi Q3 Facelift and Ask SVP
21:52
Tata Hexa vs Mahindra XUV500, Monsoon Tips For Cars and Bikes, Audi Q3 Facelift and Ask SVP
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 22-Jun-17 08:30 PM
CNB Bazaar Buzz: Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Review, Add Bluetooth to Audio System, ASK SVP & Daimler's India Plan
21:51
CNB Bazaar Buzz: Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Review, Add Bluetooth to Audio System, ASK SVP & Daimler's India Plan
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 28-May-15 08:30 PM
Image of 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Facelift Runing Side Shot
Image of 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Facelift Runing Side Shot
Image of 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side View
Image of 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side View
Image of 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side Profile
Image of 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side Profile
Image of 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Rear Profile
Image of 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Rear Profile
Image of 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Headlamp
Image of 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Headlamp
Image of 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Front Profile
Image of 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Front Profile
Image of 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Alloy Wheels
Image of 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Alloy Wheels
Image of 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Engine
Image of 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Engine
Image of 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Runing Shot
Image of 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Runing Shot
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Front Side View
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Front Side View
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Sportz Edition
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Sportz Edition
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Front View
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Front View
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Features Hill Control Big
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Features Hill Control Big
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Front Frill View
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Front Frill View
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Features Wiper Headlamp Big
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Features Wiper Headlamp Big
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Features Scuff Plate Big
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Features Scuff Plate Big
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Chrome Lining Zoom
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Chrome Lining Zoom
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Drl Light
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Drl Light
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Features Esp Big
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Features Esp Big
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Fog Lamps Zoom
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Fog Lamps Zoom
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Bonnet Zoom
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Bonnet Zoom
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Rear Aplique Big
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Rear Aplique Big
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 What New Img2 Zoom
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 What New Img2 Zoom
Image of 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Dashboard
Image of 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Dashboard
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Roof Img Zoom
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Roof Img Zoom
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Push Button Zoom
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Push Button Zoom
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Features 6way Seat Big
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Features 6way Seat Big
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 What New Img7 Big
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 What New Img7 Big
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Features Fatc Big
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Features Fatc Big
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Features 6airbags Big 1
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Features 6airbags Big 1
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Features 8way Seat Big
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Features 8way Seat Big
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Blue Lighting Zoom
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Blue Lighting Zoom
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Features Voice Messaging Big
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Features Voice Messaging Big
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Dashboard Zoom
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 Dashboard Zoom
Image of 360 Ext Orange00
Image of 360 Ext Orange00
Image of 360 Ext Orange01
Image of 360 Ext Orange01
Image of 360 Ext Orange02
Image of 360 Ext Orange02
Image of 360 Ext Orange03
Image of 360 Ext Orange03
Image of 360 Ext Orange04
Image of 360 Ext Orange04
Image of 360 Ext Orange05
Image of 360 Ext Orange05
Image of 360 Ext Orange06
Image of 360 Ext Orange06
Image of 360 Ext Orange07
Image of 360 Ext Orange07
Image of 360 Ext Orange08
Image of 360 Ext Orange08
Image of 360 Ext Orange09
Image of 360 Ext Orange09
Image of 360 Ext Orange10
Image of 360 Ext Orange10
Image of 360 Ext Orange11
Image of 360 Ext Orange11
Image of 360 Ext Orange12
Image of 360 Ext Orange12
Image of 360 Ext Orange13
Image of 360 Ext Orange13
Image of 360 Ext Orange14
Image of 360 Ext Orange14
Image of 360 Ext Orange15
Image of 360 Ext Orange15
Image of 360 Ext Orange16
Image of 360 Ext Orange16
Image of 360 Ext Orange17
Image of 360 Ext Orange17
Image of 360 Ext Orange18
Image of 360 Ext Orange18
Image of 360 Ext Orange19
Image of 360 Ext Orange19
Image of 360 Ext Orange20
Image of 360 Ext Orange20
Image of 360 Ext Orange21
Image of 360 Ext Orange21
Image of 360 Ext Orange22
Image of 360 Ext Orange22
Image of 360 Ext Orange23
Image of 360 Ext Orange23
Image of 360 Ext Orange24
Image of 360 Ext Orange24
Image of 360 Ext Orange25
Image of 360 Ext Orange25
Image of 360 Ext Orange26
Image of 360 Ext Orange26
Image of 360 Ext Orange27
Image of 360 Ext Orange27
Image of 360 Ext Orange28
Image of 360 Ext Orange28
Image of 360 Ext Orange29
Image of 360 Ext Orange29
Image of 360 Ext Orange30
Image of 360 Ext Orange30
Image of 360 Ext Orange31
Image of 360 Ext Orange31
Image of 360 Ext Orange32
Image of 360 Ext Orange32
Image of 360 Ext Orange33
Image of 360 Ext Orange33
Image of 360 Ext Orange34
Image of 360 Ext Orange34
Image of 360 Ext Orange35
Image of 360 Ext Orange35
Image of 360 Ext Orange36
Image of 360 Ext Orange36
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 1
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 1
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 2
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 2
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 3
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 3
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 4
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 4
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 5
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 5
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 6
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 6
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 7
Image of Mahindra Xuv500 7
Image of Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020
Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020
Tata HBX Micro SUV With Tri-Arrow Grille Spotted Testing Again In India
Tata HBX Micro SUV With Tri-Arrow Grille Spotted Testing Again In India
Rolls-Royce Completes Test Of The World's Fastest All-Electric Plane
Rolls-Royce Completes Test Of The World's Fastest All-Electric Plane
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities