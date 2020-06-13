New Cars and Bikes in India

New-Gen Mahindra XUV500 And Scorpio Launch Deferred To FY 2021-22

The next generation Mahindra XUV500, and the new-gen Scorpio will be launched in India in FY 2021-22, and both the SUVs will also come with new BS6 petrol and diesel engines.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Both the new Mahindra XUV500 and the Scorpio will get mStallion turbo-petrol engines with diesel motors

Highlights

  • Both the new XUV500 & the new Scorpio will be launched in FY2022
  • The SUVs will get heavy visual updates and more premium features
  • The new XUV500 & the new Scorpio will get both petrol and diesel engines

Mahindra today announced that it will be launching two new SUVs codenamed - W601 and Z101 - in the next Financial Year (FY) 2021-22. As we already know, the former is the next generation Mahindra XUV500, while Z101 is the codename for the new-gen Scorpio SUV. In fact, we have already seen test mules of both the SUVs in India on several occasions. The information was shared during the financial result announcement for the fourth quarter of FY 2019-20, during which the company posted a loss of ₹ 3,255 Crore.

Also Read: Next-Gen Mahindra Scorpio Spotted Testing

Mahindra

Mahindra Cars

Scorpio

XUV300

Bolero

Thar

TUV300

Bolero Pik-Up

Bolero Camper

XUV500

Bolero Big Pik-Up

KUV100 NXT

Supro

Marazzo

Alturas G4

Verito

NuvoSport

TUV300 Plus

Xylo

e2oPlus

e-Verito

Verito Vibe

bp9tmnms

Mahindra said that in FY2022 it will launch the W601 (new XUV500) and Z101 (new Scorpio) SUVs

Previously, both the new-generation Mahindra XUV500 and Scorpio were expected to be launched by the second half of this year. However, given the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown, the company had to re-plan its product launch timeline, and the new Mahindra Thar, which was supposed to launch in early 2020, will now arrive in October. Similarly, the launch of both, the new XUV500 and the new Scorpio have been pushed to 2021. Next year, Mahindra will also launch the all-electric Mahindra eXUV300, which was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, expanding its EV portfolio.

Also Read: Next-Generation Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing In India Again During Lockdown

pidvdvjg

The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will be built on a new platform and it will get a new 2.0-litre diesel and turbo-petrol engine options

The upcoming Mahindra XUV500 is expected to be based on a new platform and it will continue to come with a monocoque chassis. The SUV will be powered by a new 2.0-litre diesel motor, which is believed to be considerably more powerful than the current 2.2-litre unit. The company is also likely to offer the new 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine with the car. Both the engines are expected to get manual and automatic transmission options.

Also Read: Rising Forex Reserves A Morale Booster; Should Be Used Wisely, Says Anand Mahindra

As for the Mahindra Scorpio, the next-gen model is expected to get an updated version of the ladder-on-frame chassis, and it will retain its existing BS6 compliant 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Additionally, it will also come with a turbocharged petrol engine from the company's new mStallion family. We expect the new Scorpio to get the 1.5-litre mStallion TGDI engine that is tuned to make 160 bhp and 280 Nm peak torque.

0 Comments

Spy Image Sources:  WheelBHPMotorbeam

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra Scorpio with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra
Scorpio

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
32%
Planning to buy a used car
28%
Planning to buy a bike
25%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
16%
Return To Poll

Popular Mahindra Cars

Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 12.4 - 16 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 8.3 - 12.69 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 9.6 - 9.99 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 8.54 - 10.55 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 6.51 - 7.21 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 7.35 - 7.9 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 12.31 - 18.63 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 6.39 - 6.79 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 5.54 - 7.16 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.29 - 5.86 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 10.35 - 14.77 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 28.69 - 31.69 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.48 - 8.87 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 7.77 - 10.26 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 9.93 - 11.42 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 9.17 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 7.57 - 8.33 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.11 - 10.47 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 6.58 - 7.5 Lakh *
View More
x
Exclusive: MG Hector Plus Spotted In New Colour; Launch In July
Exclusive: MG Hector Plus Spotted In New Colour; Launch In July
Mahindra GenZe Electric Two-Wheeler Business To Be Shut Down
Mahindra GenZe Electric Two-Wheeler Business To Be Shut Down
Mahindra Open To Exiting SsangYong, Looks At Bringing In A New Investor
Mahindra Open To Exiting SsangYong, Looks At Bringing In A New Investor
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities