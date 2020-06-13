New-Gen Mahindra XUV500 And Scorpio Launch Deferred To FY 2021-22

Mahindra today announced that it will be launching two new SUVs codenamed - W601 and Z101 - in the next Financial Year (FY) 2021-22. As we already know, the former is the next generation Mahindra XUV500, while Z101 is the codename for the new-gen Scorpio SUV. In fact, we have already seen test mules of both the SUVs in India on several occasions. The information was shared during the financial result announcement for the fourth quarter of FY 2019-20, during which the company posted a loss of ₹ 3,255 Crore.

Mahindra said that in FY2022 it will launch the W601 (new XUV500) and Z101 (new Scorpio) SUVs

Previously, both the new-generation Mahindra XUV500 and Scorpio were expected to be launched by the second half of this year. However, given the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown, the company had to re-plan its product launch timeline, and the new Mahindra Thar, which was supposed to launch in early 2020, will now arrive in October. Similarly, the launch of both, the new XUV500 and the new Scorpio have been pushed to 2021. Next year, Mahindra will also launch the all-electric Mahindra eXUV300, which was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, expanding its EV portfolio.

The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will be built on a new platform and it will get a new 2.0-litre diesel and turbo-petrol engine options

The upcoming Mahindra XUV500 is expected to be based on a new platform and it will continue to come with a monocoque chassis. The SUV will be powered by a new 2.0-litre diesel motor, which is believed to be considerably more powerful than the current 2.2-litre unit. The company is also likely to offer the new 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine with the car. Both the engines are expected to get manual and automatic transmission options.

As for the Mahindra Scorpio, the next-gen model is expected to get an updated version of the ladder-on-frame chassis, and it will retain its existing BS6 compliant 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Additionally, it will also come with a turbocharged petrol engine from the company's new mStallion family. We expect the new Scorpio to get the 1.5-litre mStallion TGDI engine that is tuned to make 160 bhp and 280 Nm peak torque.

Spy Image Sources: WheelBHP & Motorbeam

