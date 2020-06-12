New Cars and Bikes in India

New-Gen Mahindra Thar To Be Launched In October

The new generation of the Thar comes 8 years later and promises to come with more features, thus making it a better package overall.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos

Highlights

  • The Thar was originally scheduled to launch in April this year
  • The new-gen Thar will come with a host of cosmetic and feature updates
  • The Thar was first launched in India in 2012

We have been waiting for the new generation of the Thar to hit the Indian markets and we've been constantly following this story as it unfolds. In a recent interview with carandbike on Freewheeling With SVP, Veejay Ram Nakra, CEO - Automotive Business, Mahindra and Mahindra, told us that the Thar would be launched in the country as soon as the lockdown was lifted. But there seems to be a change in plan. At the announcement of the company's quarterly results, Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra and Mahindra said that the new generation of the Thar will be launched in early October this year and this delay has been brought about because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Production Ready Thar Spotted For The First Time

Mahindra Thar

9.6 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mahindra Thar

Speaking at the company's quarterly financial results, Dr. Goenka went on to state that, "In my 41 years I have not seen a challenge what we have seen in the last 3 months. Supply change disruptions started in mid-Feb. This, lockdown and BS6 norms have had a big impact on business."

pkvidou

The new-gen Thar SUV continues to get its spare wheel mounted on the rear door.

It doesn't come as a surprise then, that Mahindra has pushed the launch of the Thar, which was originally to be launched by April, to October. The Thar was first launched in India in 2012 and since then, has gone on to become an icon. The new generation of the Thar comes 8 years later and promises to come with more features, thus making it a better package overall.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar To Get A Hard Top Option As Well

Mahindra has been extensively testing the Thar in India and the car has been spotted several times. We've even seen the near production version and can tell you that the boxy silhouette associated with the car is even more evident now. The Thar is also expected to get daytime running LEDs along with the headlamps as well as LED tail lamps. What we do know is that the SUV gets its spare wheel mounted on the rear door.

nts3fqj4

We expect the new-gen Thar to come with LED DRLs  

0 Comments

When launched the cabin of this new-generation Thar is also expected to get a massive upgrade. A touchscreen infotainment system, auto climate control, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors and speed alert system are all expected to make the cut. Some earlier spy shots of the car have also revealed that unlike before the new Thar will get front facing rear seats that will get fixed headrests. When it comes to engine options the choice on the new Thar could be between the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol mStallion engine and the 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine. Both engines are expected to come with a six-speed manual gearbox.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra Thar with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra
Thar

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
31%
Planning to buy a used car
29%
Planning to buy a bike
26%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
15%
Return To Poll

Mahindra Thar Alternatives

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Renault Duster
Renault Duster
₹ 8.49 - 9.99 Lakh *
Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
₹ 13.99 - 15.99 Lakh *
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
₹ 15.6 - 27.6 Lakh *
Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
₹ 19.99 Lakh *
MG ZS EV
MG ZS EV
₹ 20.88 - 23.58 Lakh *
Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 23.72 - 23.91 Lakh *
View More
x
Maruti Suzuki Launches BS6 Celerio CNG; Prices Start At Rs. 5.60 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Launches BS6 Celerio CNG; Prices Start At Rs. 5.60 Lakh
Coronavirus Lockdown: Vehicles Registrations Decline By 89 Per Cent In May 2020
Coronavirus Lockdown: Vehicles Registrations Decline By 89 Per Cent In May 2020
Triumph Bonneville T100 Black, Bonneville T120 Black Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 8.87 Lakh
Triumph Bonneville T100 Black, Bonneville T120 Black Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 8.87 Lakh
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities