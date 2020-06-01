Next-Gen Mahindra Scorpio Spotted Testing

The next-generation Mahindra Scorpio was recently spotted in India, and this time around we get a closer look at the upcoming SUV. Expected to be launched in the first half of 2021, the new-gen Scorpio looks bigger and is likely to be more premium as well. The test mule is still wearing heavy camouflage, along with temporary headlamps, while the pseudo grille tells us that the SUV will come with the signature five-slot grille design. The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio will come with the company's updated ladder-frame chassis and is likely to rival the likes of the upcoming MG Hector Plus and Tata Gravitas.

The next-gen Mahindra Scorpio will get a longer bonnet with a new face, possibly featuring LED projector headlamps and LED DRLs

Visually, the new Mahindra Scorpio comes with a longer bonnet with what looks like a hood scoop, large bumper with wide air intakes. The temporary headlamps are halogen units, but we expect the production model to get LED projector units and LED daytime running lamps. The test mule is running on steel wheels, but the higher variants of the SUV will get alloy wheels. While the taillamps too are not production units, we expect the new Scorpio to get LED taillamps, possibly as standard. The SUV also gets a larger tailgate with shorter loading height for easy ingress and egress.

The Mahindra Scorpio test mule is still featuring temporary taillamps but the SUV will get larger side-hinged tailgate, with a lower loading height

The SUV has certainly become longer and appears to get a longer wheelbase as well, which will translate into more legroom for the second- and third-row passengers. The existing model comes with two options for the third row - the side-facing jump seats and front-facing bench seat, and Mahindra might likely make the latter as the standard offering. While we do not get to see the canon in these images, we do expect to see and well-equipped dashboard with a new touchscreen infotainment system, a new multi-functional steering wheel, new rear AC vents and possibly improved safety features.

The next-gen Mahindra Scorpio will get a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and possibly the 1.5-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine

The existing Scorpio already comes with a BS6 compliant 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that is tuned to churn out 138 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The next-gen model is likely to retain it, and additionally, will also get a turbocharged petrol engine from the company's new mStallion family showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. We expect it to get the 1.5-litre mStallion TGDI engine that is tuned to make 160 bhp and 280 Nm peak torque.

