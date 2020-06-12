New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Impact: Mahindra Posts A Loss Of Over ₹ 3,255 Crore In Q4 FY2020

Mahindra and Mahindra and Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturing Limited posted a consolidated loss of Rs. 3,255 crore, as compared to the Rs. 969 crore profit it made in the Q4 of the financial year 2019.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Mahindra's total consolidated revenue for the last quarter of FY2020 was Rs. 9,005 crore

Highlights

  • Mahindra has reported a consolidated loss of Rs. 3,255 crore
  • It's revenue for the last quarter of FY2020 was Rs. 9,005 crore
  • The total number of vehicles sold during Q4 FY2020 was 86,351 units

Mahindra and Mahindra today announced the financial results for the fourth quarter of Financial Year 2019-20. The combined consolidated loss of Mahindra and Mahindra + Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturing Limited stood at ₹ 3,255 crore, as compared to the ₹ 969 crore profit it made in the Q4 of the financial year 2019. The company's total consolidated revenue for the last quarter of FY2020 was ₹ 9,005 crore, a drop of 35 per cent, as compared to the total revenue of ₹ 13,808 crore generated during the same quarter in FY2019.

Also Read: Rising Forex Reserves A Morale Booster; Should Be Used Wisely, Says Anand Mahindra

Mahindra

Mahindra Cars

Scorpio

XUV300

Bolero

Thar

TUV300

Bolero Pik-Up

Bolero Camper

XUV500

Bolero Big Pik-Up

KUV100 NXT

Supro

Marazzo

Alturas G4

Verito

NuvoSport

TUV300 Plus

Xylo

e2oPlus

e-Verito

Verito Vibe

nc008sio

Mahindra and Mahindra and Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturing Limited posted a consolidated loss of ₹ 3,255 crore

Commenting on the company's performance, Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra and Mahindra, said, "In my 41 years in the industry, I have not seen a challenge what we have seen in the last 3 months." Goenka also said that supply change disruptions started in mid of February 2020, plus there was a major fire accident at a supplier in towards the end of the month. He also said that the lockdown issued due to the coronavirus pandemic and the BS6 transition also had a big impact on the company's performance.

Also Read: New-Gen Mahindra Thar To Be Launched In October

Mahindra and Mahindra's standalone results for the same period saw the company post a loss after tax of ₹ 2,502.42 crore for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2020. In comparison, Mahindra reported a profit of ₹ 848.81 crore during the same period in the last financial year, which ended on March 31, 2019. The carmaker's total income for the January and March 2020 period stood at ₹ 9,458.43 crore, a decline of 33.7 per cent, as compared to its net income of ₹ 14,271.92 crore for the same quarter in 2019.

g0gke4jc

Between January and March 2020 Mahindra sold 86,351 units, witnessing a decline of 47 per cent

0 Comments

The total number of vehicles sold during the January-March 2020 stood at 86,351 units, a decline of 47 per cent, compared to the 1,63,937 vehicles sold in the same quarter last year. Tractor sales at the same time witnessed a marginal growth of 0.45 per cent with 57,164 units being sold compares to the 56,903 tractors sold during the same period in 2019. Exports, on the other hand, dived 57 per cent at 5,783 units, as against 13,541 units exported between January-March 2019.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra Scorpio with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra
Scorpio

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
31%
Planning to buy a used car
29%
Planning to buy a bike
26%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
15%
Return To Poll

Popular Mahindra Cars

Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 12.4 - 16 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 8.3 - 12.69 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 9.6 - 9.99 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 8.54 - 10.55 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 6.51 - 7.21 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 7.35 - 7.9 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 12.31 - 18.63 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 6.39 - 6.79 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 5.54 - 7.16 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.29 - 5.86 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 10.35 - 14.77 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 28.69 - 31.69 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.48 - 8.87 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 7.77 - 10.26 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 9.93 - 11.42 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 9.17 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 7.57 - 8.33 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.11 - 10.47 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 6.58 - 7.5 Lakh *
View More
x
Maruti Suzuki Launches BS6 Celerio CNG; Prices Start At Rs. 5.60 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Launches BS6 Celerio CNG; Prices Start At Rs. 5.60 Lakh
Coronavirus Lockdown: Vehicles Registrations Decline By 89 Per Cent In May 2020
Coronavirus Lockdown: Vehicles Registrations Decline By 89 Per Cent In May 2020
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities