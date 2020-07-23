2021 Mahindra XUV500 Again Spied Up-Close In Chennai

We know that Mahindra is also currently working on the new generation XUV500 SUV that has been caught testing amid lockdown in the country. Previously, we got to see the interior of the upcoming midsize SUV and now a new set of exterior images have surfaced online while testing in Chennai. The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 was expected to go on sale later this year, however, the launch plan now seems to be deferred to FY 2021-22 because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Likely to be based on a new platform, the upcoming Mahindra XUV500 will continue to come with a monocoque chassis.

The heavily camouflaged test mule of the XUV500 can be seen fitted with temporary headlamps and tail-lamps. However, the design of the SUV seems to be finalised. The overall silhouette of the SUV looks a bit more proportionate and it has certainly grown in size. Also, the taillight hole suggest that Mahindra will be adding a triangular shaped element on the rear, which will be extending into the tailgate. However, the prototype gives us a clear picture that it is far from being production-ready.

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 comes with a new flat-bottom steering wheel, along with a new dashboard and centre console

Previous spy shots of the new-gen XUV500 gave us a glimpse of the dashboard. The cabin of the new XUV500 will be a simple yet elegant with new horizontal aircon vents, a larger horizontal display for the infotainment system, new black fabric upholstery, new flat-bottomed steering wheel, and more. The carmaker will be replacing the design of the instrument console with simple dials divided by a bigger MID. We also expect the new-generation XUV500 to be more feature-loaded than before.

The launch of the new-gen Mahindra XUV500 has been deferred to Financial Year 2021-22

The new-generation Mahindra XUV500 SUV is likely to be powered by a new 2.0-litre diesel motor. The unit will be more powerful than the existing 2.2-litre unit. The company might also offer a new 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine on the new-gen XUV500. Both engines are expected to be offered with manual and automatic transmission options.

