New-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin Revealed In New Spy Photos

The latest spy photos tell us that the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will come with a new multi-functional, flat-bottom steering wheel, new dashboard and a new centre console.

The launch of the new-gen Mahindra XUV500 has been deferred to Financial Year 2021-22

  • The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will get an all-new cabin with more features
  • The new XUV500 will get heavy visual updates and more premium features
  • The new XUV500 will come with new petrol and diesel engines

A test mule of the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 has been spotted in India again, but this time around we also get to see the cabin of the upcoming midsize SUV. Of course, like the exterior, the cabin too is heavily camouflaged, however, the SUV does come with a new multi-functional steering wheel, which in this case, is a flat-bottom unit. The panel on the centre console appears to be a temporary unit, however, we do get to see the new lever for the automatic transmission, but the emergency brake lever remains unchanged.

New Mahindra XUV500

₹ 25 - 32 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Jan 2021

The new spy photo also gives us a glimpse of the dashboard, which now comes with new horizontal aircon vents. In fact, the central vents are now re-positioned to sit below the infotainment display, and not on its sides. The SUV also appears to come with larger horizontal display for the infotainment system, and new seats, which are draped in black fabric upholstery.

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 comes with a new flat-bottom steering wheel, along with a new dashboard and centre console

From the outside, the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 is still equipped with temporary headlamps and tail-lamps and is running on steel wheels. That said, the SUV certainly seems to have grown in size, and the overall silhouette looks a bit more proportionate, especially due to the flatter bonnet and roofline. The test mule does tell us one thing that the next-gen XUV500 is far from being production-ready, and it will not be launched any time before mid-2021.

The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will be built on a new platform and it will get a new 2.0-litre diesel and turbo-petrol engine options

The upcoming Mahindra XUV500 is expected to be based on a new platform and it will continue to come with a monocoque chassis. The SUV will be powered by a new 2.0-litre diesel motor, which is believed to be considerably more powerful than the current 2.2-litre unit. The company is also likely to offer the new 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine with the car. Both engines are expected to get manual and automatic transmission options.

Image Source: Rushlane

x
