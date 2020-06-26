New-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin Revealed In New Spy Photos

A test mule of the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 has been spotted in India again, but this time around we also get to see the cabin of the upcoming midsize SUV. Of course, like the exterior, the cabin too is heavily camouflaged, however, the SUV does come with a new multi-functional steering wheel, which in this case, is a flat-bottom unit. The panel on the centre console appears to be a temporary unit, however, we do get to see the new lever for the automatic transmission, but the emergency brake lever remains unchanged.

Also Read: New-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Launch Deferred To FY 2021-22

New Mahindra XUV500 ₹ 25 - 32 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

The new spy photo also gives us a glimpse of the dashboard, which now comes with new horizontal aircon vents. In fact, the central vents are now re-positioned to sit below the infotainment display, and not on its sides. The SUV also appears to come with larger horizontal display for the infotainment system, and new seats, which are draped in black fabric upholstery.

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 comes with a new flat-bottom steering wheel, along with a new dashboard and centre console

From the outside, the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 is still equipped with temporary headlamps and tail-lamps and is running on steel wheels. That said, the SUV certainly seems to have grown in size, and the overall silhouette looks a bit more proportionate, especially due to the flatter bonnet and roofline. The test mule does tell us one thing that the next-gen XUV500 is far from being production-ready, and it will not be launched any time before mid-2021.

Also Read: Next-Generation Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing In India Again During Lockdown

The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will be built on a new platform and it will get a new 2.0-litre diesel and turbo-petrol engine options

The upcoming Mahindra XUV500 is expected to be based on a new platform and it will continue to come with a monocoque chassis. The SUV will be powered by a new 2.0-litre diesel motor, which is believed to be considerably more powerful than the current 2.2-litre unit. The company is also likely to offer the new 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine with the car. Both engines are expected to get manual and automatic transmission options.

Image Source: Rushlane

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.