Production Ready New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio SUV Spotted Testing

A production-ready test mule of the next-generation Mahindra Scorpio draped in camouflage has been spotted for the first time.

Charanpreet Singh
The new Scorpio will be bigger and get more premium features expand View Photos
The new Scorpio will be bigger and get more premium features

Highlights

  • Production-ready Mahindra Scorpio SUV spotted for the first time
  • It is likely to be launched in India by first half of this year
  • New Scorpio will be based on the Mahindra's updated ladder-frame chassis.

New spy pictures of the next-generation Mahindra Scorpio have surfaced online, and this time around, we get to see the SUV in the production guise for the first time. Previously, we had seen the heavily camouflaged prototype models undergoing testing with temporary parts. The all-new 2021 Scorpio is likely to come with a bigger footprint, more toned-down silhouette and bigger than the outgoing model. The SUV will be based on the company's updated ladder-frame chassis. The Indian utility maker recently had applied for a trademark for the ScoprioN and Mahindra ScorpioN names.

Also Read: New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close​

jtch5q0g

The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to be launched by H1, 2021

Based on the new spy shots, the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio appears to be bigger than the current model and sports an all-new look. It will get a new front grille with vertical slats, longer bonnet, large bumper with wider air intakes, twin-pod headlamps, LED taillights, a larger side-hinged tailgate, and a roof-mounted stop lamp and spoiler, alloy wheels, ORVMs with integrated side indicators, roof rails, side steps and more.

On the inside, the interior of the all-new Scorpio SUV will be well-equipped with new features, equipment and creature comforts. It will sport brown and black interior with beige upholstery, a new touchscreen infotainment system, new multi-functional steering wheel, multicoloured speedometer, new rear AC vents, and more. The SUV could also get a sunroof, as previous spy shots revealed a provision for one.

Newsbeep

Also Read: Mahindra To Focus On SUVs, Electric After Ending Ford JV Talks​

2qb2j8g8

2021 Mahindra Scorpio is likely to be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options

Mechanically, the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio is likely to be offered with an option of petrol and diesel engines - a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel. While the former will be tuned to make 150 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque, the latter will develop 130 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. However, the diesel engine is expected to be slightly tuned specially for the Scorpio. Transmission options are likely to be carried out by a 6-speed manual along with an optional a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.

