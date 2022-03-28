Nikola Says Started Production Of Electric Trucks On March 21

Nikola Corp said on Wednesday it started production of its electric semi-trucks on March 21.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Russell had said in a February earnings call that production will begin on March 21 and laid out plans to deliver 300 to 500 Tre BEV semi-trucks this year.

Nikola is yet to report any revenue from truck sales.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)