Nikola Says Started Production Of Electric Trucks On March 21
Plans to deliver up to 500 trucks in 2022
Nikola Corp said on Wednesday it started production of its electric semi-trucks on March 21.
Chief Executive Officer Mark Russell had said in a February earnings call that production will begin on March 21 and laid out plans to deliver 300 to 500 Tre BEV semi-trucks this year.
Nikola is yet to report any revenue from truck sales.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
