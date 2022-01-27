Nissan Announces New Electric Compact Car For Europe

Nissan is going all out with its electric approach and announced an all-new compact electric vehicle for the European markets, to be manufactured in the Renault ElectriCity centre in France. The new electric car will replace the Nissan Micra as the entry-level vehicle in the company's line-up. Announced as part of the new Alliance 2030 roadmap, the new compact electric car is designed by Nissan and engineered and manufactured by Renault on the Alliance CMF B-EV platform. Moreover, the company said the platform will also spawn future electric products for the company, with a unique styling demonstrated by the new vehicle.

Also Read: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance Say To Deepen Cooperations In EV Production

“This all-new model will be designed by Nissan and engineered and manufactured by Renault using our new common platform, maximizing the use of our Alliance assets while maintaining its Nissan-ness,” said Nissan Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta.

The Europe region is already playing a key role in driving electrification under Nissan's Ambition 2030 vision, with new vehicles and technologies arriving soon including the new Nissan Ariya, a new EV crossover, and Nissan's unique e-Power technology arriving in Europe in the new Qashqai and X-Trail.

Nissan showcased new electric concepts at the 2021 LA Auto Show.

Also Read: Renault And Nissan To Unveil Joint EV Projects, Sources Say

Gupta added, “This is a great example of the Alliance's ‘smart differentiation' approach. Succeeding our iconic Micra, I am sure this new model will provide further excitement to our customers in Europe.”

Also Read: Nissan Expects Chip, Parts Crunch To Extend Until At Least Mid-2022

The future compact EV is part of Alliance 2030, a common roadmap announced by Renault, Nissan & Mitsubishi Motors that focuses on EVs and connected mobility activities. The upcoming EV will join the portfolio of Nissan vehicles manufactured by Renault in France, which includes Nissan's portfolio of LCVs, notably the new Nissan Townstar. The company will reveal more details of the upcoming electric car in the coming months, leading up to its debut next year.